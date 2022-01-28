Virginia Tech at Florida State basketball capsule

Notes: Florida State has beaten the Hokies six straight times. Tech’s last win in the series came in the 2016 ACC tournament. … The Hokies have lost their past 12 visits to Florida State. Tech’s last win at FSU came in February 1990, when the teams were Metro Conference rivals. … A loss Saturday would give the Hokies a losing overall record for the first time since they lost their season opener in November 2015. A loss would also give Tech its worst ACC record through 10 games since the Hokies started off 1-9 in ACC play in the 2014-15 season. … The Seminoles had won six straight games, including a home overtime win over Duke and a sweep of Miami, before losing 75-61 at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. … FSU’s Malik Osborne (10 ppg, 6.9 rpg) is doubtful after re-aggravating an ankle injury in Wednesday’s loss. … Caleb Mills averages 13.4 points for FSU, while freshman Matthew Cleveland averages 10.4. … FSU’s 10-man rotation includes eight players who are 6-foot-6 or taller, including 7-1 John Butler, 7-4 Naheem McLeod and the 6-9 Osborne. There are three freshmen in the rotation.