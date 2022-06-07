Virginia Tech baseball to play Oklahoma in Blacksburg Super Regional

The Virginia Tech and Oklahoma baseball teams will square off at 3 p.m. Friday in Game 1 of the Blacksburg Super Regional at English Field.
The schedules for the eight super regionals were announced by the NCAA on Tuesday.
Game 1 of the Blacksburg Super Regional will air on ESPN2, while Game 2 of will be held at noon Saturday and will be televised by ESPNU.
A third game, if necessary, would be played Sunday at a time to be determined.
Virginia Tech (44-12) beat Columbia to win the Blacksburg Regional on Sunday night. The Hokies are in the super regionals for the first time.
Oklahoma (40-21) rallied to beat No. 13 overall seed Florida 5-4 on Monday night to win the Gainesville Regional. The Sooners beat Florida 7-2 in Game 1 of the regional finals Sunday night, forcing Monday’s decisive Game 2 of the finals.
The Sooners trailed Florida 3-1 on Monday before scoring four runs in the top of the eighth to grab a 5-3 lead. The game was interrupted in the seventh inning by a weather delay.
The Sooners are in a super regional for the first time since 2013, when they beat the Hokies in the Blacksburg Regional final.
Virginia Tech last played the Sooners in a 2018 game in South Carolina, winning 14-6.
Oklahoma is one of five teams that made this year’s super regionals despite not being one of the top 16 overall seeds and despite not being home for its regional.
The other super regional matchups will be Notre Dame at No. 1 overall seed Tennessee; No. 9 overall seed Texas at No. 8 overall seed East Carolina; No. 12 overall seed Louisville at No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M; Connecticut at No. 2 overall seed Stanford; Arkansas at No. 10 overall seed North Carolina; Mississippi at No. 11 overall seed Southern Mississippi; and No. 14 overall seed Auburn at No. 3 overall seed Oregon State.