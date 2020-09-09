Virginia Tech expects to start Hendon Hooker at QB, but Braxton Burmeister will play

If Virginia Tech opened the college football season this weekend, Hendon Hooker would be the team's starting quarterback, but Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister would also play.
Of course, coach Justin Fuente acknowledged Wednesday morning, that if the Hokies had a game this weekend, they would have had a hard time fielding a team to play, due to contact tracing issues.
Hooker, who won his first six starts last year, will be the team’s starting quarterback this season, coach Justin Fuente announced Wednesday, but Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister is expected to play.
"All things considered, this is the best thing for us right now," said Fuente.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Greensboro, N.C. native competed with Burmeister and sophomore Quincy Patterson for the job in preseason camp. Burmeister, who sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules, will serve as the team’s backup.
Tech opens the season Sept. 19 at home against rival Virginia, the first team to hang a loss on Hooker as a starter last season.
After an embarrassing home loss to Duke last September, Tech benched quarterback Ryan Willis and turned to Hooker. The Hokies beat Miami, Rhode Island and North Carolina behind Hooker, who then sat out the team’s loss to Notre Dame with a minor injury.
He returned to the lineup the following week and led Tech to wins over Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, before ending the season with a loss to rival Virginia and a Belk Bowl defeat by Kentucky.
For the season, Hooker went 99 for 162 passing, a 61.1 percent completion percentage, throwing for 1,555 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was only intercepted twice. Hooker also ran for 356 yards and five scores.
"He jumped in there in the middle of the season and played pretty well," said Fuente.
Still, spring practice was billed as Burmeister’s big chance to unseat Hooker and win the job. The 6-1, 205-pound California native played in 11 games for the Ducks, starting five as a true freshman in 2017.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the team’s practices in March and April and left Burmeister and Patterson with just a few weeks of preseason camp to show coaches they should take over for Hooker.
Hooker proved up to the challenge, though Fuente emphasized Burmeister has performed well enough to play.
@RTD_MikeBarber