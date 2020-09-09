Virginia Tech expects to start Hendon Hooker at QB, but Braxton Burmeister will play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Virginia Tech opened the college football season this weekend, Hendon Hooker would be the team's starting quarterback, but Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister would also play.

Of course, coach Justin Fuente acknowledged Wednesday morning, that if the Hokies had a game this weekend, they would have had a hard time fielding a team to play, due to contact tracing issues.

Hooker, who won his first six starts last year, will be the team’s starting quarterback this season, coach Justin Fuente announced Wednesday, but Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister is expected to play.

"All things considered, this is the best thing for us right now," said Fuente.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Greensboro, N.C. native competed with Burmeister and sophomore Quincy Patterson for the job in preseason camp. Burmeister, who sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules, will serve as the team’s backup.

Tech opens the season Sept. 19 at home against rival Virginia, the first team to hang a loss on Hooker as a starter last season.