Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker happy to have health issue behind him

Hendon Hooker “broke it down” for his roommate, Virginia Tech football teammate Khalil Herbert. The team’s medical screenings brought on by COVID-19 had discovered something else, a medical red flag that Hooker would have to resolve before he could return to the field.

So for two weeks the Hokies' expected starting quarterback this season was out of practice, and for the first two games he wasn’t the one behind center.

“We kept him up, kept his spirits going. It's kind of tough, just wanting to be out there and wanting to play and wanting to be with the team,” said Herbert, who also carried the offense in those first two victories. “But he did a really great job of just being around the guys. Guys kept lifting him up, kept him in our prayers.”

Hooker has declined to share any details about the medical situation that took him off the practice field for two weeks in the preseason and left him scrambling to get back in the kind of physical condition necessary to quarterback a Power 5 team.

Monday, Hooker was only willing to say that whatever the medical professionals discovered in their screenings, a silver lining of the COVID crisis was that it was discovered and dealt with.