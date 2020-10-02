Virginia Tech remembers last year's smackdown by Duke

When the Virginia Tech football team gathered Sunday to begin its week of preparation for this Saturday’s game at Duke, coach Justin Fuente had a message for his players: Don’t make this year about last year.
A year ago, Duke visited Blacksburg and blasted the Hokies, a 45-10 defeat that was Tech’s worst home loss since 1974. Fuente may have advised his team to leave the past in the past, but a beating of that magnitude is hard to forget.
“I just remember it was a big embarrassment,” said inside linebacker and North Carolina native Alan Tisdale.
“We remember everything about that Duke game from last year,” said offensive guard Lecitus Smith. “How they came in and beat the crap out of us.”
After a tumultuous offseason, followed by COVID-driven postponements of its first two games – against North Carolina State and Virginia – Tech made sure to put itself on the other side of a lopsided beating last weekend, drilling the Wolfpack 45-24 in a game that was never really in doubt.
The Hokies played, somewhat surprisingly, with a crispness of execution in their first game out and, not surprisingly at all, with a ton of emotion. If there was fear of an emotional letdown in Week 2, thinking back to last season’s obliteration by Duke should help quell those concerns.
“We know we got outplayed,” said left tackle Christian Darrisaw of last year’s meeting. “They played harder than us, more physical. We just know we gotta outwork them. We know what happened last year, so that’s in the back of everybody’s minds.”
Of course, a number of players were quick to point out that the Duke debacle had a silver lining last season. After that game, Tech turned to Hendon Hooker as its starting quarterback, and Hooker won his first six starts.
“We were a different team for the better after that,” said Fuente. “We certainly know what happened and how it happened.”
Of course, Saturday in Durham, it’s unclear what role Hooker will play for the Hokies. Though Fuente named Hooker the starter again this season, he did not play in the opener, a night Tech went without 23 players and two full-time assistant coaches, with many of those absences being related to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing issues.
Monday, Fuente said he anticipated having Hooker available for Saturday’s game at Duke, but noted that the quarterback has been out of practice for some time.
“We haven’t had him for a while,” said Fuente, before declining to expand on how long Hooker has been out of action.
Fuente also offered no update on defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who also missed the opener.
“We’re figuring this all out,” said Fuente. “As we go through the week, on each guy, player or coach, we’ll hopefully have a better handle on exactly where we’re at as the week goes on.”
This season, it’s Duke that comes into the meeting in a freefall. The Blue Devils are winless and have committed a nation's-worst 14 turnovers over their first three games. Those struggles have left Duke coach David Cutcliffe little time to ponder Tech’s roster issues. He’s been focused on fixing his team’s own struggles.
“I don't really worry about who's not back. I'm expecting everybody to be back,” he said. “Obviously more importantly right now, we've got to focus on what we've got to do better to get ourselves ready to play well.”
