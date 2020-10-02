Virginia Tech remembers last year's smackdown by Duke

“We know we got outplayed,” said left tackle Christian Darrisaw of last year’s meeting. “They played harder than us, more physical. We just know we gotta outwork them. We know what happened last year, so that’s in the back of everybody’s minds.”

Of course, a number of players were quick to point out that the Duke debacle had a silver lining last season. After that game, Tech turned to Hendon Hooker as its starting quarterback, and Hooker won his first six starts.

“We were a different team for the better after that,” said Fuente. “We certainly know what happened and how it happened.”

Of course, Saturday in Durham, it’s unclear what role Hooker will play for the Hokies. Though Fuente named Hooker the starter again this season, he did not play in the opener, a night Tech went without 23 players and two full-time assistant coaches, with many of those absences being related to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing issues.

Monday, Fuente said he anticipated having Hooker available for Saturday’s game at Duke, but noted that the quarterback has been out of practice for some time.

“We haven’t had him for a while,” said Fuente, before declining to expand on how long Hooker has been out of action.