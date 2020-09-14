Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter arrested on two criminal charges; suspended from team

Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter was arrested by the Christiansburg Police Department on Sunday. Hunter was charged with strangling another to cause wound or injury and simple assault against a family member.
According to jail records, Hunter was booked into the Montgomery County jail on Sunday, where he’s being held without bond until his initial court appearance.
The strangulation charge is a Class 6 felony while the assault charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
According to Virginia state law the felony is punishable with "a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than five years, or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both."
The misdemeanor calls for a maximum jail sentence of 12 months and a 2,500 fine.
Tech announced Hunter was indefinitely suspended from the football team in a brief statement on Monday morning for “not upholding the high standards” the team has for student-athletes. Coach Justin Fuente declined to discuss specifics regarding Hunter’s suspension in a press conference shortly after it was announced.
A Hokies spokesperson declined comment when asked about Hunter’s arrest.
The 6-foot, 220-pound junior from Chesapeake was a likely starter this season, after playing in 23 games over the past three seasons. The former four-star prospect figured to take over at strong safety for Reggie Floyd, a senior on last year’s team.
Last month, Tech coach Justin Fuente praised Hunter.
“There are guys that you just see them every day working and trying to lead and do the right thing and you just want them to have success so bad, and that’s how I feel about Devon right now,” he said in August. “He just has been a great leader, he has great work ethic, a great attitude and has really come along to be a guy that people look up to in the locker room. And our kids have a tremendous amount of respect for him, our coaches have a tremendous amount of respect for him. We can’t wait to get him out there and let him have some success, because he’s just been so great behind the scenes for so many years.”
Hunter is the second likely starter in the secondary the Hokies have lost before ever kicking off the 2020 season. Cornerback Caleb Farley opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft.
Tech was scheduled to open the season Saturday against Virginia, but had to postpone that game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Hokies’ program. Tech now opens Sept. 26 at home against North Carolina State.
