Virginia Tech suspends safety Devon Hunter indefinitely

Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely “for not upholding the high standards” the program has for players, the school announced Monday.
Hunter's discipline is not related to COVID-19 protocols, a source said.
The 6-foot, 220-pound junior from Chesapeake was a likely starter this season, after playing in 23 games over the past three seasons. The former four-star prospect figured to take over at strong safety for Reggie Floyd, a senior on last year’s team.
Last month, Tech coach Justin Fuente praised Hunter.
“There are guys that you just see them every day working and trying to lead and do the right thing and you just want them to have success so bad, and that’s how I feel about Devon right now,” he said in August. “He just has been a great leader, he has great work ethic, a great attitude and has really come along to be a guy that people look up to in the locker room. And our kids have a tremendous amount of respect for him, our coaches have a tremendous amount of respect for him. We can’t wait to get him out there and let him have some success, because he’s just been so great behind the scenes for so many years.”
Hunter is the second likely starter in the secondary the Hokies have lost before ever kicking off the 2020 season. Cornerback Caleb Farley opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft.
Tech was scheduled to open the season Saturday against Virginia, but had to postpone that game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Hokies’ program. Tech now opens Sept. 26 at home against North Carolina State.
