Virginia Tech suspends safety Devon Hunter indefinitely

“There are guys that you just see them every day working and trying to lead and do the right thing and you just want them to have success so bad, and that’s how I feel about Devon right now,” he said in August. “He just has been a great leader, he has great work ethic, a great attitude and has really come along to be a guy that people look up to in the locker room. And our kids have a tremendous amount of respect for him, our coaches have a tremendous amount of respect for him. We can’t wait to get him out there and let him have some success, because he’s just been so great behind the scenes for so many years.”