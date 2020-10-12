Virginia Tech turns to Hendon Hooker, while UVA waits on Brennan Armstrong's status

One quarterback is working his way back from a health issue discovered in COVID-19 protocols. The other is in his team’s concussion protocol.
As they get set to face off with two of the top five passing attacks in the ACC, Virginia Tech and UVA have questions of their own at the quarterback position, uncertainty that only adds to their head coaches’ plethora of 2020 headaches.
The No. 24 Hokies anticipate giving Hendon Hooker his first start of 2020 on Saturday against Boston College, while the Cavaliers’ starter, Brennan Armstrong, is in concussion protocol and considered day-to-day going into their game at Wake Forest.
“Hendon will start this week unless things change,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said Monday. “That's the plan for now.”
Saturday, the Hokies host Boston College and the ACC’s leading passer, Phil Jurkovec, a Notre Dame transfer who has transformed the Eagles’ offense from a bruising ground attack to one lethal through the air.
Hooker, who took over as the team’s starter early on last season, missed the first two games this year after a health issue not related to COVID was discovered during the team’s screenings for the virus. Saturday, in the Hokies’ loss to North Carolina, Hooker played in the second quarter and took over in the second half, helping Tech (2-1, 2-1 ACC) mount a comeback that ultimately fell short in the 56-45 loss.
He finished 7 for 13 for 136 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes. He also ran for 29 yards and a score as he replaced Braxton Burmeister, who had led the team to a 2-0 start this season.
Burmeister, an underrated runner, filled in capably during his two-and-a-half game stint as the Hokies’ main man behind center, but Hooker seems to bring an element to the offense that has been lacking, especially when it comes to converting on third down.
The Hokies were just 10 for 33 on third down going into the UNC game, with Burmeister completing under 45 percent of his throws. Last season, in games Hooker started, they converted over 35 percent of their third-down plays and Hooker connected on over 60 percent of his passes.
“I think certainly his mobility helps us on third down, maybe opens up opportunities,” said Fuente. “Hendon understands what we’re trying to get done, what we’re trying to accomplish. We’re trying to get things into third and a little bit more manageable, sometimes with a guy that can run around a little bit is a little bit easier task.”
That’s an element Armstrong has brought to Virginia’s offense through three games, and something the Cavaliers won’t have if Armstrong’s first college concussion keeps him out of Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.
“He’ll have to work through the protocols this week,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall on Monday. “And from my understanding it is his first and so it's possible that he could return, be ready for this week. So, it's really day-by-day as he works through the protocol.”
If Armstrong can’t play, UVA will play Lindell Stone at quarterback. Stone, a junior, inspires confidence from his coaches and teammates because of his coach-like mastery of the offense – Mendenhall said he’s interesting in becoming a coach when his playing days are over – and his passing ability.
But the 6-foot, 240-pound Stone is, bluntly, not a running threat.
Saturday, in relief of Armstrong, Stone went 30 for 54 for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He had one pass intercepted, which Mendenhall partially attributed to a receiver running the wrong route, and a handful of other throws that probably should have been picked off by the Wolfpack.
UVA’s decision will come down to the doctors. If Armstrong is cleared, he’ll be the quarterback against a Wake Forest team allowing 8.4 yards per pass attempt, the worst mark in the conference.
Of course, the Hokies’ starting quarterback could also be determined by doctors, as the ACC-mandated COVID testing has been wreaking havoc on Fuente’s lineup all season.
“I reserve the right in 2020 to adapt if we need to,” Fuente quipped.
