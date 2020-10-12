Virginia Tech turns to Hendon Hooker, while UVA waits on Brennan Armstrong's status

He finished 7 for 13 for 136 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes. He also ran for 29 yards and a score as he replaced Braxton Burmeister, who had led the team to a 2-0 start this season.

Burmeister, an underrated runner, filled in capably during his two-and-a-half game stint as the Hokies’ main man behind center, but Hooker seems to bring an element to the offense that has been lacking, especially when it comes to converting on third down.

The Hokies were just 10 for 33 on third down going into the UNC game, with Burmeister completing under 45 percent of his throws. Last season, in games Hooker started, they converted over 35 percent of their third-down plays and Hooker connected on over 60 percent of his passes.

“I think certainly his mobility helps us on third down, maybe opens up opportunities,” said Fuente. “Hendon understands what we’re trying to get done, what we’re trying to accomplish. We’re trying to get things into third and a little bit more manageable, sometimes with a guy that can run around a little bit is a little bit easier task.”

That’s an element Armstrong has brought to Virginia’s offense through three games, and something the Cavaliers won’t have if Armstrong’s first college concussion keeps him out of Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.