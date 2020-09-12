Virginia Tech, UVA football game postponed as Hokies halt football activities

Virginia Tech’s site listed 130 new positive tests among students and staff since Monday, bumping its to-date total to 633.

Fuente said he wasn’t sure if Tech could have fielded a team this weekend, if it had been scheduled to play.

(Virginia Tech has refused to release testing results for its athletic department.)

"I don’t know if we could, to be honest with you," Fuente said Wednesday. "I don’t know if we’d have made it. I figured somebody would ask me, could we play today in this deal? And I’m going to tell you, I did everything in my power to construct a practice that we got good out of today with the guys that we have. So I mean I guess the answer to your question more directly would be glad, yeah, I’m glad we’re not playing."

In its athletics testing, Virginia has tested 768 athletes over its 27 teams and has had 14 positives, including no new cases in the football program since July 24. (The program caught three positive cases when players initially returned to campus.)