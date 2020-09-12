Virginia Tech, UVA football game postponed as Hokies halt football activities

Virginia and Virginia Tech’s football teams will have to wait even longer to kick off the 2020 football season. The two rivals’ meeting on Sept. 19 in Blacksburg has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Hokies' program.
Tech now opens up at home against North Carolina State on Sept. 26, while the Cavaliers must wait until Oct. 3 to play at Clemson.
The Hokies announced they will pause football activities for four days.
While Virginia has not had a positive test in its football program since players returned to Charlottesville in July, Tech coach Justin Fuente confirmed the Hokies have dealt with both positive tests and player quarantines due to contact tracing.
"My primary concern continues to be the well-being of the student-athletes on our football team," said Tech coach Justin Fuente in a statement from the school. "I hurt for them because I know how badly they want to compete. I also appreciate that these young men have been dealing with the same stress, uncertainty and anxiety as their fellow Virginia Tech students over the past few months as their spring semester was dramatically altered. Then they were forced to find a way to train on their own, and to their credit, they found a way to get it done."
Both schools have online dashboards that update the date for the entire student body and staff. Going into Friday, Virginia’s site reported 94 new positive tests among students and staff since Monday, bringing the school’s to-date total to 321.
Virginia Tech’s site listed 130 new positive tests among students and staff since Monday, bumping its to-date total to 633.
Fuente said he wasn’t sure if Tech could have fielded a team this weekend, if it had been scheduled to play.
(Virginia Tech has refused to release testing results for its athletic department.)
"I don’t know if we could, to be honest with you," Fuente said Wednesday. "I don’t know if we’d have made it. I figured somebody would ask me, could we play today in this deal? And I’m going to tell you, I did everything in my power to construct a practice that we got good out of today with the guys that we have. So I mean I guess the answer to your question more directly would be glad, yeah, I’m glad we’re not playing."
In its athletics testing, Virginia has tested 768 athletes over its 27 teams and has had 14 positives, including no new cases in the football program since July 24. (The program caught three positive cases when players initially returned to campus.)
"Our numbers are absolutely exceptional – at this point," said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall. "Now the on-grounds students are coming, and what the national landscape is showing is that’s causing significant spikes everywhere. And so we’re viewing that as Chapter 2, much like if Chapter 1 you were in a fortress, the word is bubble, but we’re no longer in the fortress, right? We’re outside of that and so the intermingling, which happens in class, which happens in dining halls, which happens just in daily interaction. That’s at a much higher level now in terms of possibility of exposure."
UVA originally had VMI as its season opener Sept. 12, but the Keydets canceled all their fall sports. The Cavaliers replaced them on the schedule with a Nov. 21 home game against Abilene Christian.
The Hokies were originally scheduled to face North Carolina State in their first game, also Sept. 12, but that was pushed back to Sept. 26 following a COVID outbreak within the Wolfpack program.
Those two shifts meant Tech and UVA would have opened the season against each other for the first time since 1970.
Instead, the two are expected to play later in the year, possibly on Dec. 12.
“These are very challenging times. We understand and respect the decision by Virginia Tech,” said Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams. “With so much uncertainty, flexibility in scheduling becomes incredibly important. I know both teams and both fan bases were looking forward to opening the season next weekend. We’ll work with the conference and Virginia Tech to reschedule.”
Virginia won last year’s meeting 39-30 in Charlottesville, snapping a 15-year losing streak against the Hokies.
