Virginia Tech won't be defense as usual now that Justin Hamilton is calling the shots

It’s fair to assume that Justin Hamilton hasn’t gotten much sleep over the past week.
Even if Virginia Tech’s first-year defensive coordinator feels good about his game plan for the team’s Saturday night opener, even if he’s confident the Hokies will have enough available players to field a competitive defense, and even if he’s sure he has a firm handle on North Carolina State’s offense, it’s likely he’s had a string of sleepless nights.
That’s because last weekend, Hamilton’s wife gave birth to the couple’s third child.
Tech head coach Justin Fuente said his advice to the man he tapped to replace longtime coordinator Bud Foster boiled down to being confident and being decisive.
“The biggest thing is you’ve got to go make decisions that you think are best, and you can’t be hesitant,” said Fuente. “If you feel like blitzing or playing coverage or whatever the call is, you go and you go lay it out there and know that I’ve got your back. So he’ll be prepared. The staff has been prepared and he’ll be absolutely fine on game day.”
Hamilton played for and coached under Foster, but indicated shortly after being hired that there could be some tweaks coming to the scheme that became a national brand from 1995 through 2019 under Foster.
Tech dismissed longtime defensive line coach Charley Wiles and brought in former NFL assistant Bill Teerlinck and former Hokies star — and Wiles pupil — Darryl Tapp to lead that position group.
This week, inside linebacker Dax Hollifield shared some of what to expect from Hamilton’s defense, including a greater mix of coverages in the defensive secondary.
“They’re a little bit different. I’m not going to lie,” said Hollifield. “Coach Foster was really man across the board, lock them up. We don’t want no catches, no yards allowed. In today’s day of football, we’ve got to switch it up a little bit more. That’s where coach Ham is doing it — a little bit more switching up defenses, a little more playing zone with the back end. I like it a lot. It lets me play in a little bit more space and just make plays, jump the football.”
Hamilton has faced more Year 1 challenges than most new coordinators. His team had no spring football practice due to the spread of COVID-19. His unit’s top player, cornerback Caleb Farley, opted out of the 2020 season over COVID concerns. His starting strong safety, Devon Hunter, has been suspended indefinitely following an assault arrest.
An emerging star at defensive end, TyJuan Garbutt, isn’t with the team this fall for personal reasons.
Still, even with those losses, the Hokies brought back nine players who started at least eight games last season, and added some help with transfers at defensive end (Youngstown State’s Justus Reed) and cornerback (Illinois State’s Devin Taylor).
Fuente also surrounded Hamilton with experienced coaches, including former Minnesota head coach Tracy Claeys, who spent the first half of last season as the defensive coordinator at Washington State. Teerlinck spent the past two seasons coaching the Buffalo Bills defensive line.
Tech has not made Hamilton, nor any of those other new assistant coaches, available to the media in the nine months since his promotion to defensive coordinator, but his players have revealed some of what he’s been like since taking over the defense.
“Different personality for sure, nobody is the same,” said safety Divine Deablo. “Coach Ham was a player himself here. He knows a little more about what we go through. Of course he yells too, but he tries to yell in a way we take it positively.”
Still, the expectation around the ACC is that Tech will run a system very familiar to those who spent time coaching against Foster.
Before UVA’s Sept. 19 game with the Hokies was postponed due to Tech’s COVID-19 outbreak, Cavs offensive coordinator Robert Anae had begun his preparations for facing the Hamilton-led version of the Hokies defense.
“I think I’m safe to assume that what they’re doing there has deep roots defensively,” said Anae. “From an old coach’s perspective, that would be the worst thing that they could is to junk what they were doing on defense. They know what they’re doing, and they’re going to keep how they know to do stuff.”
@RTD_MikeBarber