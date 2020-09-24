Virginia Tech won't be defense as usual now that Justin Hamilton is calling the shots

Fuente also surrounded Hamilton with experienced coaches, including former Minnesota head coach Tracy Claeys, who spent the first half of last season as the defensive coordinator at Washington State. Teerlinck spent the past two seasons coaching the Buffalo Bills defensive line.

Tech has not made Hamilton, nor any of those other new assistant coaches, available to the media in the nine months since his promotion to defensive coordinator, but his players have revealed some of what he’s been like since taking over the defense.

“Different personality for sure, nobody is the same,” said safety Divine Deablo. “Coach Ham was a player himself here. He knows a little more about what we go through. Of course he yells too, but he tries to yell in a way we take it positively.”

Still, the expectation around the ACC is that Tech will run a system very familiar to those who spent time coaching against Foster.

Before UVA’s Sept. 19 game with the Hokies was postponed due to Tech’s COVID-19 outbreak, Cavs offensive coordinator Robert Anae had begun his preparations for facing the Hamilton-led version of the Hokies defense.

“I think I’m safe to assume that what they’re doing there has deep roots defensively,” said Anae. “From an old coach’s perspective, that would be the worst thing that they could is to junk what they were doing on defense. They know what they’re doing, and they’re going to keep how they know to do stuff.”