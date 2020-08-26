Virginia Tech's opener against North Carolina State delayed, making UVA the first game

Said N.C. State coach Dave Doeren: “The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed. There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and re-acclimate after pausing our practices."

The Wolfpack now is scheduled to open at home against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was asked Tuesday about the COVID-19 situation at North Carolina State.

“I feel like you walk off the practice field you are waiting for the new news that happened,” he said. “It's not a daily thing, it's almost an hourly update. I think that's going to be the normal.”

Fuente said the threat of COVID messing with the schedule this fall is something for which programs need to be prepared.

“Opponents can change, schedules can change,” said Fuente. “You are going to have to go with the flow a little bit. Control what you can control, worry about the things you are in control of and do your best to handle the unknown one step at a time. This is literally, I'm a big planner, but we are literally trying to make it through one day at a time.”