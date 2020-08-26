Virginia Tech's opener against North Carolina State delayed, making UVA the first game

Virginia Tech’s football season opener against North Carolina State on Sept. 12 has been postponed until Sept. 26 due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Wolfpack’s Raleigh campus, the ACC announced.
On Monday, North Carolina State announced it was pausing all athletics activity after identifying 27 positive cases of COVID-19 within the department.
Based on the ACC’s contact tracing guidelines, as recommended by the league’s medical advisory group, athletes must quarantine for 14 days if they come in contact with someone who tests positive for the virus. That would mean they would have to be held out of practice.
The Hokies will now open the season Sept. 19 at home against rival Virginia, making it the opener for both teams. UVA’s first game had been scheduled for Sept. 11 at home against VMI.
That game was canceled earlier when VMI and the Southern Conference announced it would not be playing football this fall due to the virus.
It will be just the second time ever that the two rivals both open the season against each other. UVA beat the Hokies 7-0 in Blacksburg to open the 1970 season.
“We appreciate the ACC and Virginia Tech working together in partnership to move this game to a mutual open weekend,” N.C. State director of athletics Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “There’s no blueprint for what we’re all trying to navigate and we are grateful for everyone’s collaboration to make this work.”
Said N.C. State coach Dave Doeren: “The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed. There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and re-acclimate after pausing our practices."
The Wolfpack now is scheduled to open at home against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was asked Tuesday about the COVID-19 situation at North Carolina State.
“I feel like you walk off the practice field you are waiting for the new news that happened,” he said. “It's not a daily thing, it's almost an hourly update. I think that's going to be the normal.”
Fuente said the threat of COVID messing with the schedule this fall is something for which programs need to be prepared.
“Opponents can change, schedules can change,” said Fuente. “You are going to have to go with the flow a little bit. Control what you can control, worry about the things you are in control of and do your best to handle the unknown one step at a time. This is literally, I'm a big planner, but we are literally trying to make it through one day at a time.”
Virginia Tech athletes returned to campus July 13 for voluntary workouts and began camp Aug. 6. Classes at the school’s Blacksburg campus started Monday. Tech has declined to release the results of its COVID-19 testing for athletics.
It still is unclear how many – if any – fans will be allowed at Lane Stadium for home games this season. Under the current phase of the Gov. Ralph Northam's reopening plan, capacity would be limited to 1,000 people. That would likely only allow for family of players and staff to be in attendance.
UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said last week that he does not expect the Cavaliers to be able to find a replacement for the VMI game.
"The latest I’ve heard is it’s likely we will not replace VMI,” he said. “It’s not definitive yet.”
