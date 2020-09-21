With few fans allowed, Virginia Tech still aims for game day atmosphere at Lane Stadium

Skipper the cannon will fire from the nearby practice fields. Virginia Tech’s marching band, cheerleaders and dance team will perform live – across the street at the baseball field. Much of the crowd noise that will be heard inside Lane Stadium during Saturday’s nights’ Hokies’ season opener against North Carolina State will come straight out of a video game.
And instead of packed, raucous stands that shake the earth, there will be about 1,000 people and just over 1,000 cardboard cut-outs in the stadium.
It’s not the usual night game at Lane. It’s college football during the pandemic.
“You’ve got 66,000 fans on a regular Saturday in the fall,” said Tech assistant athletic director for productions and multimedia Jed Castro. “People come to Virginia Tech games because it’s legendary, the atmosphere. You’re going from 66,000 to a thousand. Then you’re trying to make things as normal as possible.”
Castro is part of the behind-the-scenes team at Tech working since March to find a way to make the experience at Lane – for both fans and players alike – something reminiscent if not recognizable of a traditional Saturday in Blacksburg.
At the same time, the Hokies’ athletic department has been planning ways to enhance the virtual experience for the vast majority of fans who will take in the game on television or follow online.
“Our challenges are to try to make game day still special, still something that we can hang our hat on and that the student athletes enjoy experiencing,” said Tech associate athletic director for marketing and fan development Lauren Belisle. “So whether you’re in Blacksburg at your home or in another country entirely, you’re still feeling like you have a role on game day.”
Virginia Tech didn’t get to sell any tickets for its season opener. The crowd of about 1,000 fans – the most allowed under the current phase of the Governor’s re-opening plan in Virginia – will be made up of family members and friends of players and staffers, as well as the comp list from the visiting Wolfpack.
They'll occupy sections in both the east and west stands and will have limited concession offerings. The in-stadium bookstore will be open for part of the game.
There will be just over 1,000 photo cut-outs of fans in the east stands. Tech is continuing to sell those at $70 each for the season.
The ACC is allowing schools to use artificial crowd noise this season and there are a few options for Tech. The school has the crowd noise tracks from EA Sports collection of video games, and another generic track it purchased the rights to.
School officials at Miami and Pittsburgh were in contact with the NFL, hoping to acquire permission to use the league’s crowd noise tracks, as well, said Belisle.
“I think figuring out how we’re going to do that is interesting,” said Castro. “An audio track of crowd noise isn’t going to simulate what Lane Stadium normally sounds like. You can’t do it. But that I think will give some sort of normalcy to fans who are going to be in there.”
Before the game, Virginia Tech will still run onto the field to its iconic Enter Sandman entrance. Fans in the stadium normally jump up and down – creating enough impact to reportedly register on the Richter scale, used to measure earthquakes. The crowd of 1,000 won’t likely have that kind of impact, but Belisle said Tech will still do the Enter Sandman entrance, for the players and fans alike.
At home, fans will be able to download an app and trigger a light show from their phone during the team entrance. Tech uses a similar app at Cassell Coliseum for the basketball team’s pre-game introductions.
During the game, fans can answer trivia questions, make predictions about the game and get live look-ins to the Tech radio booth.
Some of those offerings are things that could become staples of Tech games, even after the current attendance restrictions are lifted.
“This will change our business in really good ways moving forward,” said Belisle. “So much of what we were doing before was about, ‘What are we doing in stadium? What are we doing in Blacksburg?’ Now, we’re talking about going to people instead of having them come to us.”
Castro’s crew in the press box will remain the same, though he said he’d have fewer camera people working at field level due to the COVID restrictions. Belisle said six or seven marketing department staffers normally work a home football game. She’s anticipating three being in Lane on Saturday night.
Personally, she’s likely to be at the baseball stadium, where the band, cheerleaders and dance team will be performing, with their videos shown in the stadium and used on social media. The band and dance team will record halftime performances to be shown on the video board.
Both Belisle and Castro said that while the COVID situation has challenged them in their jobs, they’re happy that Tech’s players will get the chance to return to competition, even if the setting is far from normal.
And both noted that the department hopes future home games this season can be played with larger crowds in attendance. It’s one more thing for them to consider as they plan game days this year.
“That’s the other challenge of this,” said Castro. “We have to think about what we’re doing for 1,000 fans, but if it expands down the line, you don’t want to have to reinvent the wheel.”
