With Navy SEAL training on his mind, Justin Fuente praises Virginia Tech's 'army' of coaches

In the preseason, Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente brought in a former Navy SEAL for a team training session. But it was something the instructor told Fuente in a side conversation that may be the most important lesson for this season.
“You gotta find a way to just make it to breakfast,” said Fuente.
That, Fuente recounted, was how the SEAL told him he’d approached the most taxing training for one of the military’s most notoriously rigorous jobs.
“He said, ‘Justin, if you look at all the training you have to do to be a Navy seal, it just overwhelms you,’” said Fuente. “But if you can just focus on making it to breakfast, and if you make it to breakfast, try to make it to lunch, and if you make it to lunch, try making it to dinner. And that’s all you worry it, then you’ve got a chance to be OK.’ So we’ve kind of taken the mantra, let’s try and just make it to breakfast.”
As COVID-19 testing and contact tracing have left the Hokies short-handed on and off the field, that’s been no small feat.
Coaches always implore their backups to prepare like starters. Plenty of games have been decided by the readiness of a second or third-string quarterback. This season, with COVID impacting not just rosters and lineups, but coaching staffs as well, the ever-ready mantra applies just as much to assistant coaches.
That’s been on full display the past two weeks at Virginia Tech, where Fuente has seen his defense play for two different play-callers while new coordinator Justin Hamilton remains sidelined.
“I think it’s just a great example to young coaches everywhere of trying to prepare like a coordinator,” Fuente said Monday during his weekly press briefing. “Whatever your role is, you have to try to prepare every week, which is difficult. It’s like being the second or third team quarterback. It’s hard to do.”
In the season-opening win over North Carolina State, Tech was down Hamilton and linebackers coach Tracy Claeys, who is new to the staff this year but has head coaching and coordinating experience on his resume at Minnesota and Washington State.
It also played without 23 players.
Tech’s new cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith called the defense in the 45-24 win, becoming the first man other than Bud Foster to do that for the Hokies since 1995. Smith is 30 years old.
This past weekend, in a 38-31 win over Duke, with Hamilton and Smith among those out, Claeys, handled that role, with help from new defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp and 30-year-old graduate assistant Jack Tyler. They worked down 21 players, including a number of key defensive backs.
Over those two games, the Hokies have recorded 13 sacks and held opponents to just a 30.3% success rate on third down (10 for 33).
The Hokies’ success, in fact, their ability to function at all under the circumstances, showcases both the dexterity of the staff and the resilience of the program Fuente oversees. He spent much of Monday emphasizing the former.
“Many people don’t know their names, they don’t get any praise or accolades, but they do understand that our mission is to help these young people be the best that they can be in all areas of their lives,” said Fuente. “And sometimes you have to reach outside your comfort zone in order to try to give them those opportunities. We have a whole army of people here at Virginia Tech that are willing to do that.”
From an opponent’s perspective, the Hokies resilience in the face of the COVID adversity has been admirable – and it presents a unique challenge to prepare for, particularly with uncertainty surrounding personnel.
"They have done an absolutely amazing job of winning games under adverse conditions," said Brown. "That's just amazing that you can have that many players out and win two games."
Brown said his plan is to prepare as if the Hokies will be at full strength.
Fuente would not – or more accurately, probably could not – say whether Hamilton would be back this week. Similarly, he’s not sure who will start at quarterback. After naming Hendon Hooker the team’s starter in the preseason, Fuente had to play without Hooker in the opener, after a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined 23 players with either positive tests or contact-tracing issues.
Hooker was available this past weekend against Duke, but Fuente indicated the returning starter wasn’t fully ready after being out of practice for an extended period of time.
What does this week hold? Fuente has learned enough not to try to guess.
“On a normal week, when you walk off the practice field on Thursday, at least for me, there’s a little sigh of relief,” said Fuente, an offensive coordinator at TCU and head coach at Memphis before taking over the Tech program five years ago. “For us, that’s kind of been the beginning of the work. We’ve planned and practiced all week and then you’re just getting new information on who’s available on almost a daily basis.”
