With Navy SEAL training on his mind, Justin Fuente praises Virginia Tech's 'army' of coaches

The Hokies’ success, in fact, their ability to function at all under the circumstances, showcases both the dexterity of the staff and the resilience of the program Fuente oversees. He spent much of Monday emphasizing the former.

“Many people don’t know their names, they don’t get any praise or accolades, but they do understand that our mission is to help these young people be the best that they can be in all areas of their lives,” said Fuente. “And sometimes you have to reach outside your comfort zone in order to try to give them those opportunities. We have a whole army of people here at Virginia Tech that are willing to do that.”

From an opponent’s perspective, the Hokies resilience in the face of the COVID adversity has been admirable – and it presents a unique challenge to prepare for, particularly with uncertainty surrounding personnel.

"They have done an absolutely amazing job of winning games under adverse conditions," said Brown. "That's just amazing that you can have that many players out and win two games."

Brown said his plan is to prepare as if the Hokies will be at full strength.