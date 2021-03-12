Virginia Tech's ACC tournament is over but not its season

Young will be the seventh coach to lead Tech to the NCAAs and he’ll do it faster than any of his predecessors. Howie Shannon, Charlie Moir and Buzz Williams – the man Young followed when Young left Wofford to take the Tech job in 2019 – all reached the Big Dance in their third seasons with the Hokies.

It took Seth Greenberg four years to get the Hokies into the NCAA field, and Don Devoe and Bill Foster needed five.

A scan of assorted bracketologist projections had Tech as anywhere from a 7-9 seed for this year’s tournament, which will be held entirely in the Indianapolis area starting March 19. The actual bracket will be revealed Sunday night.

Senior point guard Wabissa Bede is the only Hokies player on the roster with NCAA experience, playing in all three of Tech’s 2018 games when they reached the Sweet 16 under Williams. For Bede, this will be his third time appearing in the NCAA tournament in his college career.

“Last year didn't count, COVID happened,” Bede joked Thursday. “Let's just say we're on a three-year streak of going to the tournament.”