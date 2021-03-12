Virginia Tech's ACC tournament is over but not its season

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A year ago, after his debut season as Virginia Tech’s basketball coach ended with the program’s most lopsided ACC tournament defeat ever, a 22-point first round loss to North Carolina, Mike Young summed up the season as “pretty damn good.”
And while he was quick to note that the team’s final 16-16 record was not “good enough,” Young spoke optimistically about the foundation he been able to build in his first season in Blacksburg.
Thursday night, back in the same Greensboro Coliseum building, following a more competitive but still less-than-satisfying 81-73 loss to the same UNC opponent, Young again turned his sights to the future.
But this time, it was a much more immediate future.
“Our sadness will be replaced with sheer joy here real soon when I find out what we're doing on Sunday,” said Young.
Unlike a year ago, when Young addressed the assembled media while seated on a dais in an auditorium, the coach’s postgame comments came over Zoom, part of the tournament’s COVID-19 safety protocols. And unlike a year ago, Young and the Hokies aren’t done playing just because they’re done playing in Greensboro.
At 15-6 and after finishing third in the conference – a placement that earned Tech the double-bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals – Young’s team appears to be a virtual lock for an NCAA tournament bid.
Young will be the seventh coach to lead Tech to the NCAAs and he’ll do it faster than any of his predecessors. Howie Shannon, Charlie Moir and Buzz Williams – the man Young followed when Young left Wofford to take the Tech job in 2019 – all reached the Big Dance in their third seasons with the Hokies.
It took Seth Greenberg four years to get the Hokies into the NCAA field, and Don Devoe and Bill Foster needed five.
A scan of assorted bracketologist projections had Tech as anywhere from a 7-9 seed for this year’s tournament, which will be held entirely in the Indianapolis area starting March 19. The actual bracket will be revealed Sunday night.
Senior point guard Wabissa Bede is the only Hokies player on the roster with NCAA experience, playing in all three of Tech’s 2018 games when they reached the Sweet 16 under Williams. For Bede, this will be his third time appearing in the NCAA tournament in his college career.
“Last year didn't count, COVID happened,” Bede joked Thursday. “Let's just say we're on a three-year streak of going to the tournament.”
Young’s rapid rebuilding job – the roster he took over was the league’s youngest and, in Year 1, his four top scorers were all freshmen – deservedly earned him ACC coach of the year honors earlier this month.
It was built off that foundation from his first season, with players like Tyrece Radford, Nahiem Alleyne, Jalen Cone and Hunter Cattoor gaining valuable experience. It was accelerated by the addition of transfers Keve Aluma, Justyn Mutts and Cordell Pemsl, three veteran front-court players who instantly transformed Young’s bunch from undersized and inexperienced into an ACC title contender.
Tech has also ratcheted up its defense in its second season under Young, with Bede’s tight-and-tough on-ball work leading an aggressive frontline and Aluma’s savvy help skills and rim-protecting ability holding down a solid backline.
None of that was enough Thursday against the resurgent Tar Heels. Roy Williams’ team boasts one of the ACC’s two most beast-like frontcourts, led by senior Garrison Brooks and sophomore Armando Bacot, a Richmond native.
Tech didn’t face UNC or Florida State – the league’s other monstrous, physical front court – during the regular season because of COVID issues.
The experience Thursday left the Hokies bruised and battered, as North Carolina pounded inside for 30 points in the paint, held a 43-32 edge on the glass, grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and scored 17 second-chance points.
Mutts said the team expected the game to be one of its most physical of the season, and it delivered. And while he said ice baths are “too cold” for him, “I'm definitely going to go get a couple ice bags on my body.”
After all, the Hokies need to recover. This year, they have more basketball to play.
