Virginia Tech's Ashby looks to up production going into Wake Forest game

Rayshard Ashby has posted over 100 tackles each of the past two football seasons. Last year, he led the ACC, recording 120 stops, the most by a Virginia Tech player since Vince Hall in 2006.
So coming off a two-tackle performance in Saturday’s win over Boston College, matching his fewest ever in a game he started, the former L.C. Bird High School star said he’s aware his production has dipped this season.
“I’m just playing within the defense and plays just haven't come my way,” said Ashby as his team prepared for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest. “We've been playing good and just happy to win. Plays will come my way when they do. Just playing inside the defense. Everybody is playing well right now. We just keep getting used to it, doing what I can for the defense and fitting where I'm supposed to be.”
The defense has changed some this year, Ashby said, with new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton making the role of the inside linebacker more multiple and changing up some of Ashby’s assignments or run fits.
It isn’t like Ashby has been a non-factor. He has registered 24 tackles through four games for No. 19 Tech (3-1, 3-1 ACC), with 3 ½ for losses, including a pair of sacks.
Tech head coach Justin Fuente said he’s not concerned with the relative dip in Ashby’s statistical output, noting that Ashby’s leadership presence on the field for the Hokies is impossible to quantify.
"I think his fits are maybe a little bit different than they have been in terms of how we are fitting some of the run game stuff, but he's been fantastic,” said Fuente. “He gets everybody lined up, directs all sort of traffic over there, and I would anticipate as everyone around him continues to get comfortable and may be does their job on a consistent basis, Rayshard should statistically improve as season goes along."
The slow start could also have something to do with Ashby’s health. He tested positive for COVID-19 in the preseason, one of a number of high-profile Hokies who have acknowledged they have been infected this year, a group that includes fellow linebacker Dax Hollifield and safety Divine Deablo.
“It's just kind of affected your breathing,” said Ashby. “You have to stop working out for 14 days. It's scary with the long term effects, you don't really know what could happen and things like that. Our doctors did a great job of working with us and getting us back. It definitely kind of got to really get used to it just from being off and not doing anything and being sick and people have different symptoms.”
Earlier in the week, Deablo shared his experience quarantining in his apartment, doing push-ups and sit-ups and watching video in an attempt to stay ready for when he was eventually cleared to return to the field. He missed a pair of games.
Ashby had his positive test before the season and has started all four contests for the Hokies, one of just six defensive players who can say that going into Saturday’s game at Wake Forest. He underwent a heart scan and bloodwork to check for any underlying conditions before being cleared to return.
Once he did, getting back in game shape was a challenge.
"It was definitely hard, just coming back and you have to go to full practice and special teams and games and all that,” said Ashby. “It's something you have to get used to. It's definitely a hard transition, just getting back now I think everybody is getting their wind back."
That wind could be crucial Saturday against a Demon Deacons’ offense that plays a no-huddle scheme that aims to push the pace.
Wake (2-2, 1-2) had 69 offensive snaps in its last game, a home win over Virginia, and, on the season, averages 73 per game.
“It's definitely a challenge when you got a fast team like that,” said Ashby. “You don't want to let them to continue to get going. I think the biggest thing with their pace, we have to be gap sound and communicate very well in the back end. They are going to want to hit big play.”
Wake Forest hit six plays that went for longer than 30 yards in its win over UVA.