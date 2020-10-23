Virginia Tech's Ashby looks to up production going into Wake Forest game

"I think his fits are maybe a little bit different than they have been in terms of how we are fitting some of the run game stuff, but he's been fantastic,” said Fuente. “He gets everybody lined up, directs all sort of traffic over there, and I would anticipate as everyone around him continues to get comfortable and may be does their job on a consistent basis, Rayshard should statistically improve as season goes along."

The slow start could also have something to do with Ashby’s health. He tested positive for COVID-19 in the preseason, one of a number of high-profile Hokies who have acknowledged they have been infected this year, a group that includes fellow linebacker Dax Hollifield and safety Divine Deablo.

“It's just kind of affected your breathing,” said Ashby. “You have to stop working out for 14 days. It's scary with the long term effects, you don't really know what could happen and things like that. Our doctors did a great job of working with us and getting us back. It definitely kind of got to really get used to it just from being off and not doing anything and being sick and people have different symptoms.”