Virginia Tech's Brent Pry has a strong group of QBs; the key may be keeping them together

BLACKSBURG – Perhaps no one at Virginia Tech better understands the breadth and depth of the Hokies’ recent instability at quarterback than veteran wide receiver Kaleb Smith. The redshirt junior has caught four touchdown passes from four different quarterbacks over the past three seasons.

So after catching a pair of scoring strikes from Grant Wells during Saturday’s Hokies spring game, Smith was understandably effusive in his praise for Tech’s latest option behind center.

“He’s not afraid to get on a receiver,” said Smith of the Marshall transfer who has three seasons of eligibility remaining. “I like that leadership a lot from the quarterback position, and I think that really sets him apart from the quarterbacks that I’ve played with.”

Wells was the star of Saturday’s spring game, finishing 11 for 21 for 178 yards and two crowd-pleasing touchdowns to Smith.

First-year Tech coach Brent Pry wasn’t ready to say so publicly, but the Hokies have an obvious starting quarterback in Wells, a seemingly capable veteran backup in Brown, the South Carolina transfer, and encouraging young talents in Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell.

It’s the exact type of roster situation college coaches strive for – and struggle to build – these days.

Having a true succession plan behind center is trickier than ever. Not only might the most talented players leave a program early for the NFL draft, but nowadays, the backup a team is grooming is just as likely to bolt into the transfer portal for the opportunity to play right away.

Players have become increasingly less interested and less willing to stick it out with a team, replacing the old adage that the backup quarterback is just one play away from getting in the game, with the more modern approach, that a backup quarterback is just one transfer away from starting.

In the college game’s new embrace of name, image and likeness opportunities for athletes, Pry sees a potential solution. A respectable NIL deal to could be enough to keep the quarterback second on the depth chart for leaving to be No. 1 somewhere else.

“I'm always going to want to recruit a young man out of high school and has a chance to come in and earn the job in year one or year two and be the guy,” said Pry. “Maybe the conversation is, is he leaving for the draft early? Or is he staying for a final year? I'd rather have those conversations and have a nice NIL deal for him to stick around and see it through."

Of course, that kind of directed money – earmarked specifically for a backup quarterback – could create locker room issues that coaches would have to manage. Why is the backup QB worth an NIL deal when, perhaps, a starting offensive lineman or linebacker gets nothing?

“Coach Pry certainly has some thoughts on how this is going to evolve and I think he could very well be right,” athletic director Whit Babcock said Saturday. “I still can’t quite get my hands around team dynamic and let’s say you do name image and likeness for a transfer but you have really good players here who have been loyal and stuck around, so it’s going to be a roster management issue and our coaches will have to work really hard on team morale and transparency.”

Of course, while NIL deals are all the rage to talk about in college football, Wells – a starter at Marshall who transferred for the chance to play at the Power Five level – said the chance to play is still worth more than money to many athletes.

“I think everything has a price,” said Wells. “When you talk about where you want to play football and everything like that. But for some guys, to each his own. If some guys really need the money, they might look at staying for the money. But most guys wanna play. That’s why they became college athletes.”

Keeping quarterbacks around proved to be one of the most fatal failures of the Hokies former regime.

Justin Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen’s failures behind center position may have had the heaviest hand in dragging them down.

Re-litigating the revolving door that became the Hokies’ QB situation under Fuente can quickly devolve into a circular debate.

For example, if Jerod Evans hadn’t left school a year early for an ill-fated bid at an NFL career, Tech may have been able to establish some continuity at the position. Of course, if Fuente and Cornelsen hadn’t run the pro hopeful a bruising 204 times in 14 games, perhaps Evans would have stuck around.

If Josh Jackson hadn’t transferred to Maryland after the 2018 season, the Hokies could have had something to build on. Of course, if Fuente and Cornelsen hadn’t told him he’d need to compete with Ryan Willis to win his job back, might he have stayed?

Fuente certainly isn’t the first coach brought down by the inability to secure a steady string of quarterbacks – just remember Mike London’s tenure at UVA – and he surely won’t be the last.

Pry would like to avoid that fate. Saturday afternoon, his program showed it has the pieces in place to have a skilled and stable quarterback room. It’s up to Pry and his staff to keep it that way.