Virginia Tech's Cartier Diarra opts out of basketball season, for now

Highly-touted Kansas State transfer guard Cartier Diarra has opted out of playing for Virginia Tech basketball, at least for the moment, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Coach Mike Young announced Diarra’s decision Tuesday night after the Hokies beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60 in a game Diarra did not attend. Young said it’s possible Diarra could still rejoin the team this season.

“He’s opted out for the time being, with regards to COVID,” said Young after his team’s second win over a Top 25 opponent already this season. “Now, that doesn’t mean anything more than that. He could be back tomorrow. He could be back sometime in the near future. That was his choice. It was a choice that I supported, with everything going on.”

Young said he met with Diarra on Monday and the two had a quick conversation, but the coach said he was not going to try to talk a player out of opting out, considering the severity of the pandemic.

“That was his choice and we don’t fight that, not in this environment that we’re living in,” said Young, in his second season with the Hokies after 17 seasons leading Wofford. “He can opt back in whenever he chooses. We will have some conversations going into that, but he has my complete support.”