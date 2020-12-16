Virginia Tech's Cartier Diarra opts out of basketball season, for now

Highly-touted Kansas State transfer guard Cartier Diarra has opted out of playing for Virginia Tech basketball, at least for the moment, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Coach Mike Young announced Diarra’s decision Tuesday night after the Hokies beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60 in a game Diarra did not attend. Young said it’s possible Diarra could still rejoin the team this season.
“He’s opted out for the time being, with regards to COVID,” said Young after his team’s second win over a Top 25 opponent already this season. “Now, that doesn’t mean anything more than that. He could be back tomorrow. He could be back sometime in the near future. That was his choice. It was a choice that I supported, with everything going on.”
Young said he met with Diarra on Monday and the two had a quick conversation, but the coach said he was not going to try to talk a player out of opting out, considering the severity of the pandemic.
“That was his choice and we don’t fight that, not in this environment that we’re living in,” said Young, in his second season with the Hokies after 17 seasons leading Wofford. “He can opt back in whenever he chooses. We will have some conversations going into that, but he has my complete support.”
Diarra played in the first five games this season for Tech (5-1), coming off the bench to average 19.8 minutes, 7.5 points, 2.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. His addition had meant junior point guard Wabissa Bede wouldn’t have to play the massive number of minutes he logged last season.
After averaging 29.7 minutes per game last season, Bede had played 25.2 through the first five contests of this season. Tuesday night, Bede played 33 in the win over Clemson.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound scoring point guard transferred to Tech after graduating from Kansas State, where he played in 95 games in four years, missing his first season with knee surgery and becoming a full-time starter by his final year, when he averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
A New York native who played his high school basketball in South Carolina, Diarra transferred to Tech – in large part – because of his relationship with former Kansas State assistant Chester Frazier, now a Hokies assistant.
Reached Wednesday morning, Diarra’s mother – Danyelle Dieng – said she was unaware of her son’s decision.
Diarra’s Tech teammates offered their support for him after Tuesday’s victory.
“It was just his decision to opt out. Our whole staff and organization support it,” said sophomore guard Tyrece Radford, who led Tech with 15 points against the Tigers. “We’re going to keep going, keep going. Wish him the best.”
Said sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor, who scored 11 points off the bench, “Here, me and our team fully support him in whatever he does.”
The Hokies host Coppin State on Saturday, then Longwood on Monday. They end the calendar year hosting Miami on Dec. 29 for the team's second ACC game of the season, and open the new year Jan. 2 at No. 18 Virginia