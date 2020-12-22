Virginia Tech's Darrisaw, Deablo and Herbert, and UVA's Snowden lead state selections to the all-ACC team

Four players who have announced their intentions to declare for this year’s NFL draft led the way among Virginia Tech and Virginia selections on the all-ACC football team, which the league announced Tuesday.

Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, a 6-foot-5, 314-pound junior, and senior safety Divine Deablo earned first-team honors on Tuesday, the highest recognition for any players on the two teams from the commonwealth.

Virginia senior linebacker Charles Snowden, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the third-to-last game of the year, made the second team. He was joined on that squad by Virginia Tech’s Khalil Herbert, the Kansas transfer, as a second-team selection as an all-purpose player and a third-team choice at running back.

Those four have announced their decisions to end their college career to pursue their pro futures.

Darrisaw is a potential first-round selection.

“The past three years have been the ride of a lifetime,” Darrisaw posted on Twitter this past weekend. “I was honored to have the opportunity to compete in the ACC and represent Virginia Tech; I will cherish these times forever. Since I was young, it has been my dream to play in the NFL.”