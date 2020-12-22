Virginia Tech's Darrisaw, Deablo, Herbert, UVA's Snowden lead state selections to the All-ACC team

Four players who have announced their intentions to declare for this year’s NFL Draft led the way among Virginia Tech and UVA selections on the All-ACC football team, which the league announced Tuesday.

Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, a 6-foot-5, 314 pound junior, and senior safety Divine Deablo earned first-team All-ACC honors on Tuesday, the highest recognition for any player on the two teams from the Commonwealth.

Virginia senior linebacker Charles Snowden, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the third-to-last game of the year, made the second team. He was joined on that squad by Virginia Tech’s Khalil Herbert, the Kansas transfer, as a second-team selection as an all-purpose player and a third-team choice at running back.

Those four have announced their decisions to end their college career to pursue their pro futures.

Darrisaw is a potential first-round selection.

Hokies senior defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt and UVA sophomore linebacker Nick Jackson were named to the third team.

Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman, guard Lecitus Smith, defensive end Amare Barno, cornerback Chamarri Conner and kicker Brian Johnson earned honorable all-conference accolades.