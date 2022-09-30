Virginia Tech's Dax Hollifield on UNC: 'They don't like me. I'm not a big fan of them'

In 2016, Virginia Tech traveled to North Carolina for a football game played through steady, pouring rain brought by Hurricane Matthew. The Hokies dominated that day, winning 34-3.

Dax Hollifield was in the stands at UNC’s Kenan Stadium, on a recruiting visit with the Tar Heels. His best guess, he was wearing a black Shelby High School hoodie and khaki pants.

“Definitely a poncho or some kind of rain jacket,” Hollifield, now a senior linebacker at Virginia Tech, said.

This Saturday, Hollifield said he’s “praying” for a similarly soaked affair, courtesy of Hurricane Ian, when the Hokies visit Chapel Hill for a game that always has extra importance for him.

“It means a lot to me,” said Hollifield, a Shelby, North Carolina native who chose to play for the Hokies over his home-state Tar Heels, among others. “They don’t like me. I’m not a big fan of them. I can’t wait to go down there to Kenan and get booed the first time I make a tackle. It’s really going to make my day.”

Virginia Tech is 3-1 against Carolina in Hollifield’s time as a Hokie, the lone loss coming in 2020 when COVID-19 left the roster ravaged, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

“We lost like a quarter of our team,” said Hollifield. “We had guys who had never played in an actual football game out there playing. It got to a point where we started to, like, make things up on the sideline. It was the most ‘draw-a-scheme-up-in-the-dirt’ thing I’ve ever seen. I really wish we wouldn’t have played that game, looking back on it. It was bad.”

Among the victories he’s been part of was a six-overtime affair Tech won in 2019 in Blacksburg and a three-point win in 2018 in Chapel Hill where the defense forced a late turnover to set up the game-winning score.

“Just being really recruited hard by UNC and Virginia Tech,” said Hollifield. “My homecoming for me, being a North Carolina guy, it meant a lot to me.”

Hollifield has played in 53 games for the Hokies, starting 41, and racking up 303 tackles, 11 sacks and four interceptions in his career so far. He’s on his second head coach in Brent Pry and third defensive coordinator in Chris Marve.

Hollifield said that in Pry and Marve’s defensive system, proper stance and pad level is something that has been emphasized more, as is avoiding blocks instead of taking them on. That has allowed him to be quicker to the ball.

“You’re more playing on edges, not taking on blockers,” said Hollifield. “In years past, I would really try to use my hands, my body to get around people. But now I don’t need to mess with them. Just clear my hips and go make plays.”

This year, Hollifield is off to the best statistical start of his career, having amassed 30 tackles through the team’s first four games.

“I think he’s playing his best football right now,” said Pry. “And he’s leading the defense and doing some good things out there.”

That leadership role is something Hollifield went into the season focused on being better at. He said in past years, his message to his team was too broad and may have been lost on some teammates. This season, Pry and Marve coached him to tighten his message, focus on one specific thing. For Hollifield, it’s been the concept of consistency — in practice and games, on and off the field.

That’s what he’s demanded from his fellow Hokies this year.

“I think his leadership has been outstanding in practice and games,” said Pry. “He’s not deterred, but the sign for me was, he’s sharing that now. He’s trying to influence others, bring them along in tough situations.”

Coming off a 33-10 home loss to West Virginia, Tech finds itself in another tough situation, heading to Chapel Hill to take on a UNC team that is averaging an ACC-best 46.5 points per game, one Hollifield admits means a little more to him.

“It’s always the one on the radar I don’t want to lose,” said Hollifield.