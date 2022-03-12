Virginia Tech's first ACC championship game comes against Duke, in Mike Krzyzewski's last

NEW YORK – Mike Krzyzewski will coach Duke in the ACC championship game for the 22nd and final time in his Hall of Fame career Saturday night in Brooklyn. If Coach K is to win his 16th conference tournament title, he’ll have to do it against a program with decidedly less pedigree.

Virginia Tech’s upset of third-seeded North Carolina on Friday put it in the tournament’s finale for the first time ever, a piece of Hokie history that freshman guard Darius Maddox was unaware of until the post-game press conference.

“I feel like it's big, not only for me, but for our team,” said Maddox after the win that helped bolster Tech’s resume for an NCAA at-large bid. “Definitely send our seniors out the right way.”

One team Saturday night will author a storybook ending to this week in New York City’s most populated borough. Either Mike Young’s team will complete a remarkable turnaround after starting the season 2-7 in ACC play, or Duke will send its legendary coach out with one more championship.

The latter storyline was one Krzyzewski wasn’t interested in discussing Friday night, wanting to focus on his players, who were widely maligned after losing the coach’s final home game to rival North Carolina last week.

“I'm trying to get away from all that. It's really too much,” said Krzyzewski. “It's their season. So it's all about them. It is. I don't want to be a distraction to them. This is their season, especially now. Especially now. They only get it once. I've had it numerous times. It's all theirs, and I'm going to try to do my best to help them in their season.”

Duke (28-5), led by star freshmen Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin and Trevor Keels, has been the ACC’s top team all season. It’s a lock for the NCAA tournament with a chance to give Krzyzewski his 13th Final Four appearance – and, maybe, his sixth national title.

The Blue Devils have navigated a pair of tricky wins in Brooklyn. They held off Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse squad in an emotional quarterfinal that the Orange played without leading scorer Buddy Boeheim, the coach’s son, who was suspended for the game by the ACC following an incident in the team’s second-round win over Florida State.

Then, Duke came back Friday and rallied past Jim Larranaga’s Miami club, getting 21 points from Griffin.

While 1-seed Duke, 3-seed North Carolina and 4-seed Miami all the reached the semifinals, Tech upset second-seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinals Thursday on their way to this unlikely title game berth.

As the No. 7 seed, the Hokies (22-12) are the lowest-seeded team to reach the ACC championship game since 2010. No seven seed has ever won the tournament title, with Georgia Tech falling in the final game in 2010 and Virginia losing in 1977.

“We'll win (Saturday) if we can defend and we can rebound,” said Tech coach Mike Young. “Can we defend Duke? Can we rebound with Banchero and A.J. Griffin and those others? Tall order.”

Duke took the only regular-season meeting between the two teams this season, a 76-65 win in Durham, N.C.

“I felt we were pretty solid defensively, but, second half, they started to hit more and more shots,” said Maddox. “They've got a bunch of good players, so just contain them defensively and just be Virginia Tech offensively.”

The Hokies are undeniably playing their best basketball of the season here in March. If they’re to win their first ACC championship, they’ll have to do it against one of, if not the best to ever coach the college game.