Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente is on the hot seat this year, but he's staying cool

It’s not a pressure Fuente is fretting over and not a topic he wants distracting his players as they prepare for a season that opens Sept. 3 against division favorite North Carolina.

“I’d be really, really pissed if it did,” he said. “They don’t need to worry about any of that. We just need to worry about doing what we’re supposed to do and it will all work out.”

As he answered a day’s worth questions about the team, the program and the myriad issues facing the sport of college football nationwide during the ACC’s annual media day event, Fuente sounded nothing like a lame duck and every bit like a man planning to be in Blacksburg for years to come.

He lauded the improved recruiting success Tech has enjoyed this offseason, crediting both improved facilities and improved work by his ever-growing staff.

“We’re going to continue to add to them as these months and years go by,” Fuente boasted.

It won’t take long to see where things stand, and for the heat on Fuente to either cool off or dial up. Three of the Hokies’ biggest games come in their first five outings, with the home game against North Carolina, a Sept. 18 game at West Virginia and an Oct. 9 date with Notre Dame at Lane Stadium.