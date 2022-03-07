Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma, UVA's Jayden Gardner receive All-ACC nods

Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma was named a second-team All-ACC selection Monday, while Virginia’s Jayden Gardner earned third-team recognition.
Virginia’s Reece Beekman finished behind Duke’s Mark Williams for the league’s defensive player of the year honor.
Aluma, a Wofford transfer in his second season at Tech, leads the Hokies in scoring at 15.4 points per game, and ranks second averaging 6.5 rebounds.
“He’s been exceptional,” said Tech coach Mike Young, who also coached Aluma at Wofford. “He’s really worked at it. I’ve seen that kid practice every practice he’s been a part of in his college career, every game he’s been a part of and where he was, as a young person, and where he is today is pretty dramatic.”
The awards were voted on by a panel that includes the league's coaches and select media members.
Gardner, a transfer from East Carolina in his first season with the Cavaliers, leads UVA in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams won ACC player of the year, finishing 10 votes ahead of North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, a Richmond native. Williams’s coach, Steve Forbes, won the league’s coach of the year award.
Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero won ACC rookie of the year, the fourth straight Blue Devil to earn the award.
Alondes Williams, Bacot and Banchero were joined on the first-team by Miami’s Kam McGusty and Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim.
Aluma led a second team that also included North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron, Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr., Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley and Wake Forest’s Jake LaRavia.
Gardner was joined on the third team by Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin, Duke’s Mark Williams, Miami’s Isaiah Wong, and Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe.
Seabron was named the league’s most improved player, and Florida State freshman Matthew Cleveland received the sixth-man of the year award.
Beekman made the league’s all-defensive team, joined by Williams, North Carolina’s Leaky Black, Miami’s Charlie Moore and Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr.
Beekman and UVA senior guard Kihei Clark earned honorable mention all-conference nods.
The 6-foot-3, 181-pound Beekman led the league averaging 2.1 steals per game. He totaled 62 steals and his 22 blocked shots were second on UVA’s team.
“Since I was little, I always put pride in my defense a little more than I think others did,” said Beekman. “Having that mindset that you have to have defense to play the game. ... Just the work here that Coach (Tony) Bennett and others just put in with me, I feel like that’s helped my game grow a lot.”
Virginia allows a league-low 60.4 points per game, but undeniably slipped from recent seasons, when they were the nation’s stingiest unit.
The Cavaliers are tied for sixth in field goal defense 42.8 in the ACC, and rank 81st nationally in adjusted defensive, according to the basketball analytics website, KenPom.com.
Still, UVA goes into this week’s ACC tournament ranked 10th in the nation in scoring defense. It plays the winner of Tuesday’s first round matchup between Louisville and Georgia Tech at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn.
The Hokies start tournament play Wednesday at 7 p.m., against the winner of Clemson and North Carolina State, who meet Tuesday.
2021-22 ACC Award Winners
Player of Year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
Rookie of Year: Paolo Banchero, Duke
Coach of Year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest
Defensive Player of Year: Mark Williams, Duke
Most Improved Player: Dereon Seabron, NC State
Sixth Man of Year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
2021-22 All-ACC Team
First Team
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372
Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241
Second Team
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192
Dereon Seabron, NC State, 166
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 161
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148
Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147
Third Team
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131
Mark Williams, Duke, 119
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119
Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105
Honorable Mention
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84
PJ Hall, Clemson, 72
John Hugley, Pitt, 54
Charlie Moore, Miami, 42
Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22
AJ Griffin, Duke, 22
Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 15
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
ACC Player of the Year
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6
ACC Freshman of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1
Trevor Keels, Duke, 1
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3
Charlie Moore, Miami, 2
ACC Most Improved Player
Dereon Seabron, NC State, 33 votes
PJ Hall, Clemson, 28
Mark Williams, Duke, 4
John Hugley, Pitt, 4
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 2
James Karnik, Boston College, 1
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1
ACC Sixth Man of the Year
Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes
El Ellis, Louisville, 6
Anthony Walker, Miami, 6
Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6
Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5
Quinten Post, Boston College, 2
Cam Hayes, NC State, 1
ACC Coach of the Year
Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes
Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19
Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13
Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3
Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1
Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1
All-ACC Defensive Team
Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 69
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55
Charlie Moore, Miami, 45
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 33
All-Rookie Team
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 73
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72
AJ Griffin, Duke, 66
Trevor Keels, Duke, 50
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber