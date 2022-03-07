Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma, UVA's Jayden Gardner receive All-ACC nods

Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma was named a second-team All-ACC selection Monday, while Virginia’s Jayden Gardner earned third-team recognition.

Virginia’s Reece Beekman finished behind Duke’s Mark Williams for the league’s defensive player of the year honor.

Aluma, a Wofford transfer in his second season at Tech, leads the Hokies in scoring at 15.4 points per game, and ranks second averaging 6.5 rebounds.

“He’s been exceptional,” said Tech coach Mike Young, who also coached Aluma at Wofford. “He’s really worked at it. I’ve seen that kid practice every practice he’s been a part of in his college career, every game he’s been a part of and where he was, as a young person, and where he is today is pretty dramatic.”

The awards were voted on by a panel that includes the league's coaches and select media members.

Gardner, a transfer from East Carolina in his first season with the Cavaliers, leads UVA in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams won ACC player of the year, finishing 10 votes ahead of North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, a Richmond native. Williams’s coach, Steve Forbes, won the league’s coach of the year award.

Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero won ACC rookie of the year, the fourth straight Blue Devil to earn the award.

Alondes Williams, Bacot and Banchero were joined on the first-team by Miami’s Kam McGusty and Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim.

Aluma led a second team that also included North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron, Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr., Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley and Wake Forest’s Jake LaRavia.

Gardner was joined on the third team by Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin, Duke’s Mark Williams, Miami’s Isaiah Wong, and Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe.

Seabron was named the league’s most improved player, and Florida State freshman Matthew Cleveland received the sixth-man of the year award.

Beekman made the league’s all-defensive team, joined by Williams, North Carolina’s Leaky Black, Miami’s Charlie Moore and Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr.

Beekman and UVA senior guard Kihei Clark earned honorable mention all-conference nods.

The 6-foot-3, 181-pound Beekman led the league averaging 2.1 steals per game. He totaled 62 steals and his 22 blocked shots were second on UVA’s team.

“Since I was little, I always put pride in my defense a little more than I think others did,” said Beekman. “Having that mindset that you have to have defense to play the game. ... Just the work here that Coach (Tony) Bennett and others just put in with me, I feel like that’s helped my game grow a lot.”

Virginia allows a league-low 60.4 points per game, but undeniably slipped from recent seasons, when they were the nation’s stingiest unit.

The Cavaliers are tied for sixth in field goal defense 42.8 in the ACC, and rank 81st nationally in adjusted defensive, according to the basketball analytics website, KenPom.com.

Still, UVA goes into this week’s ACC tournament ranked 10th in the nation in scoring defense. It plays the winner of Tuesday’s first round matchup between Louisville and Georgia Tech at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn.

The Hokies start tournament play Wednesday at 7 p.m., against the winner of Clemson and North Carolina State, who meet Tuesday.

2021-22 ACC Award Winners

Player of Year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Rookie of Year: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Coach of Year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest

Defensive Player of Year: Mark Williams, Duke

Most Improved Player: Dereon Seabron, NC State

Sixth Man of Year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

2021-22 All-ACC Team

First Team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372

Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241

Second Team

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192

Dereon Seabron, NC State, 166

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 161

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147

Third Team

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131

Mark Williams, Duke, 119

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105

Honorable Mention

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84

PJ Hall, Clemson, 72

John Hugley, Pitt, 54

Charlie Moore, Miami, 42

Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22

AJ Griffin, Duke, 22

Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 15

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

ACC Player of the Year

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6

ACC Freshman of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1

Trevor Keels, Duke, 1

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3

Charlie Moore, Miami, 2

ACC Most Improved Player

Dereon Seabron, NC State, 33 votes

PJ Hall, Clemson, 28

Mark Williams, Duke, 4

John Hugley, Pitt, 4

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 2

James Karnik, Boston College, 1

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1

ACC Sixth Man of the Year

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes

El Ellis, Louisville, 6

Anthony Walker, Miami, 6

Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6

Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5

Quinten Post, Boston College, 2

Cam Hayes, NC State, 1

ACC Coach of the Year

Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19

Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13

Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3

Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1

Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1

All-ACC Defensive Team

Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 69

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55

Charlie Moore, Miami, 45

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 33

All-Rookie Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 73

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72

AJ Griffin, Duke, 66

Trevor Keels, Duke, 50