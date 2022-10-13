Virginia Tech's Malachi Thomas's blue collar approach helped him through injury

As a star running back at Hart County High School in Georgia, Malachi Thomas was dependable, durable and hard working. His high school coach believes Thomas learned to be that way thanks to a blue-collar upbringing, and Thomas, too, gives much of that credit to his parents.

“I didn’t have everything I wanted,” the Virginia Tech sophomore running back said Wednesday. “But I always had the things I needed.”

As impressive a player as Thomas was on game days — and after scoring 36 touchdowns and earning Georgia AAA player of the year honors in 2019, he certainly was — it was Thomas’s work in the days leading up to games that really stood out to Rance Gillespie, his coach at Hart.

“He comes from a really good family with blue-collar core values. I think those shine through in the way that he approaches his business every day,” said Gillespie on Wednesday. “He’s a very dependable kid. You knew what you were going to get. He was tough. Had the ability to battle through things.”

This year, with the Hokies, Thomas has had to battle through a foot injury he suffered one week into fall practice. It derailed what Tech’s coaches hoped could be a breakout season for the 6-foot, 198-pounder.

After playing sparingly over the first five games of his freshman season, Thomas exploded for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-36 home loss to Syracuse.

He followed that by rushing for 103 yards on 25 carries the following week against Georgia Tech, in a 26-17 win. But from there, his production and usage dipped.

Still, coming into this season, with a new coaching staff and new offense, there was hope that Thomas could overtake veterans Jalen Holston and Keshawn King as the team’s primary back. Instead, the injury sidelined him for the first five games of the season as Virginia Tech’s coaches and medical staff prudently took their time clearing the young up-and-comer to return to action.

“We were committed to a gradual process,” said Tech first-year coach Brent Pry. “Most importantly, the medical staff had to feel good about clearance. Secondly, Malachi had to feel good and confident. We didn’t want to get him out there too early and it could have gone the other direction, right? You kind of shove him out a little bit, encourage him to go when he doesn’t have that great look on his face, I don’t know if you get the same result.”

Tech’s process of bringing Thomas back may have been gradual, but Saturday, against Pittsburgh, they turned him loose. He carried the ball 15 times for 84 yards, including a 5-yard score on his first attempt of the season, and also caught five passes for 14 yards.

The same patience Thomas showed working his way back from injury, his teammates said, is what makes him such an effective runner.

“He’s patient but as soon as he sees it, he’s really good at getting his foot in the ground and getting vertical,” said senior linebacker Dax Hollifield. “He’s really explosive.”

Gillespie also recalled Thomas had an unusual maturity and the ability to learn quickly.

“He was easy to coach,” said Gillespie. “He was a kid you could sit with in a meeting and he had the ability to take the information you gave to him in a meeting setting and go out and you could actually see him work on those things on the field.”

It’s a skill Thomas said has helped him in college, too.

“I’m able to just listen to it in the meetings and then go apply it on the field. Being able to learn it instantly, as soon as I hear it or see it.”