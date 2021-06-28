Virginia Tech's Mike Young given contract extension

After steering the Virginia Tech men's basketball team to the 2021 NCAA tournament, Mike Young has been rewarded with a contract extension.

Young, 59, has received a three-year extension that will keep him under contract through the the 2026-27 season, according to an anonymous source Monday.

Young still had three years left on his existing contract, which was due to expire after the 2023-24 season.

Tech has yet to announce Young's new deal.

Young, a Radford High School graduate, concluded his second season as the Hokies' coach in March. The Hokies went 15-7 overall and finished third in the ACC standings with a 9-4 league mark. Tech was ranked No. 25 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, then lost to Florida in the first round of the NCAAs.

When Young left Wofford for Tech in April 2019, he agreed to a five-year, $11.5 million contract. He reaped $2 million in total pay in his first year and was due to make $2 million in total pay for his second year.

But in December, he agreed to a 10% reduction in all payments (including bonuses) for the 2021 calendar year to help Tech deal with the financial woes of the coronavirus pandemic.