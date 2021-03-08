Virginia Tech's Mike Young is coach of the year; UVA's Sam Hauser named first-team All-ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia senior forwards Sam Hauser and Jay Huff and Virginia Tech junior forward Keve Aluma were all named All-ACC basketball selections Monday, and Hokies coach Mike Young was named the league’s coach of the year.

Hauser, a transfer from Marquette who leads UVA in scoring averaging 15.8 points, earned first-team honors and finished fourth in the player of the year voting. Georgia Tech senior forward Moses Wright won that award.

Huff, who averaged 13.1 points – second on the team – and lead Virginia with 6.9 rebounds per game, made the league’s second team and was also selected to the All-ACC defensive team.

Aluma, a transfer from Wofford, leads the Hokies scoring 15.9 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Virginia Tech sophomore guard Tyrece Radford and UVA junior guard Kihei Clark earned honorable mention recognition.

Young, in his second season at Tech, led the Hokies to the No. 3 seed in this week’s ACC tournament in Greensboro after a 15-5 regular-season that included a 9-4 conference mark.

2020-21 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 344