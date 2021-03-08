 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech's Mike Young is coach of the year; UVA's Sam Hauser named first-team All-ACC
Hauser

Virginia's Sam Hauser drives to the basket during the first half against Louisville on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

 Alton Strupp, Louisville Courier Journal

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia senior forwards Sam Hauser and Jay Huff and Virginia Tech junior forward Keve Aluma were all named All-ACC basketball selections Monday, and Hokies coach Mike Young was named the league’s coach of the year.

Hauser, a transfer from Marquette who leads UVA in scoring averaging 15.8 points, earned first-team honors and finished fourth in the player of the year voting. Georgia Tech senior forward Moses Wright won that award.

Huff, who averaged 13.1 points – second on the team – and lead Virginia with 6.9 rebounds per game, made the league’s second team and was also selected to the All-ACC defensive team.

Aluma, a transfer from Wofford, leads the Hokies scoring 15.9 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Virginia Tech sophomore guard Tyrece Radford and UVA junior guard Kihei Clark earned honorable mention recognition.

Young, in his second season at Tech, led the Hokies to the No. 3 seed in this week’s ACC tournament in Greensboro after a 15-5 regular-season that included a 9-4 conference mark.

2020-21 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 344

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 343

Carlik Jones, Louisville, 327

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 310

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 281

SECOND TEAM

Name, School, Points

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 277

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 244

Jay Huff, Virginia, 214

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 200

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 176

THIRD TEAM

Name, School, Points

RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 167

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 102

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 55

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 42

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 41

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 41

HONORABLE MENTION

Name, School, Points

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 35

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 31

Alan Griffin, Syracuse, 29

David Johnson, Louisville, 22

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 18

Jericole Hellems, NC State, 13

Tyrece Radford, Virginia Tech, 10

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

ACC PLAYER OF YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 33

Carlik Jones, Louisville, 13

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 13

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 5

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 4

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 3

Jay Huff, Virginia, 1

ACC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 53

Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 10

DJ Steward, Duke, 6

Jae'Lyn Withers, Louisville, 5

Kadary Richmond, Syracuse, 1

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Name, School, Votes

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 69

Manny Bates, NC State, 62

Jay Huff, Virginia, 53

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 43

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 34

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 74

DJ Steward, Duke, 67

Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 63

Jae'Lyn Withers, Louisville, 58

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 32

COACH OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 26

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 24

Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech, 16

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 6

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2

Chris Mack, Louisville, 1

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 35

Jay Huff, Virginia, 17

Manny Bates NC State, 13

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 4

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 1

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Name, School, Votes

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 17

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 13

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 11

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 11

RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 10

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 5

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 3

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 2

Jay Huff, Virginia, 2

David Johnson, Louisville, 1

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 39

Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 24

Nick Honor, Clemson, 6

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5

Nikola Djogo, Notre Dame, 1

Breaking News