Virginia Tech's Mike Young is coach of the year; UVA's Sam Hauser named first-team All-ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia senior forwards Sam Hauser and Jay Huff and Virginia Tech junior forward Keve Aluma were all named All-ACC basketball selections Monday, and Hokies coach Mike Young was named the league’s coach of the year.
Hauser, a transfer from Marquette who leads UVA in scoring averaging 15.8 points, earned first-team honors and finished fourth in the player of the year voting. Georgia Tech senior forward Moses Wright won that award.
Huff, who averaged 13.1 points – second on the team – and lead Virginia with 6.9 rebounds per game, made the league’s second team and was also selected to the All-ACC defensive team.
Aluma, a transfer from Wofford, leads the Hokies scoring 15.9 points and 8 rebounds per game.
Virginia Tech sophomore guard Tyrece Radford and UVA junior guard Kihei Clark earned honorable mention recognition.
Young, in his second season at Tech, led the Hokies to the No. 3 seed in this week’s ACC tournament in Greensboro after a 15-5 regular-season that included a 9-4 conference mark.
2020-21 ALL-ACC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Points
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 344
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 343
Carlik Jones, Louisville, 327
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 310
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 281
SECOND TEAM
Name, School, Points
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 277
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 244
Jay Huff, Virginia, 214
M.J. Walker, Florida State, 200
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 176
THIRD TEAM
Name, School, Points
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 167
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 102
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 55
Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 42
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 41
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 41
HONORABLE MENTION
Name, School, Points
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 35
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 31
Alan Griffin, Syracuse, 29
David Johnson, Louisville, 22
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 18
Jericole Hellems, NC State, 13
Tyrece Radford, Virginia Tech, 10
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
ACC PLAYER OF YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 33
Carlik Jones, Louisville, 13
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 13
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 5
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 4
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 3
Jay Huff, Virginia, 1
ACC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 53
Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 10
DJ Steward, Duke, 6
Jae'Lyn Withers, Louisville, 5
Kadary Richmond, Syracuse, 1
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Name, School, Votes
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 69
Manny Bates, NC State, 62
Jay Huff, Virginia, 53
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 43
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 34
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Name, School, Votes
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 74
DJ Steward, Duke, 67
Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 63
Jae'Lyn Withers, Louisville, 58
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 32
COACH OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 26
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 24
Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech, 16
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 6
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2
Chris Mack, Louisville, 1
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 35
Jay Huff, Virginia, 17
Manny Bates NC State, 13
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 4
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 1
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Name, School, Votes
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 17
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 13
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 11
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 11
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 10
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 5
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 3
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 2
Jay Huff, Virginia, 2
David Johnson, Louisville, 1
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 39
Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 24
Nick Honor, Clemson, 6
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5
Nikola Djogo, Notre Dame, 1