Virginia Tech's Mitchell and Barno, UVA's Jackson named to the All-ACC preseason team

Virginia Tech senior tight end James Mitchell and junior defensive end Amare Barno and Virginia junior linebacker Nick Jackson were all named to the ACC’s preseason all-conference football team, the league announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Mitchell, who is on the Mackey Award watch list as one of the nation’s top tight ends, has 47 career receptions for 796 yards in 36 games for the Hokies. He’s caught six touchdown passes, including a team-high four last season, and has rushed for five more scores.

A highly-regarded NFL prospect, Mitchell opted to return to Tech for his senior season. Since then, he’s worked to improve his route-running and added about 10 pounds of muscle, he said, without sacrificing speed.

“I'm running well. I'm as strong as I've ever been,” said Mitchell. “That was a huge part of me coming back, was continuing to get stronger. I play down there in the trenches. Continue to be able to block those guys on the line.”

The 6-6, 235-pound Barno originally played linebacker after transferring to Tech from Butler Community College in Kansas, but had a breakout year after moving to defensive end for the 2020 season. Barno led the ACC with 16 tackles for losses.