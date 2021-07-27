Virginia Tech's Mitchell and Barno, UVA's Jackson named to the All-ACC preseason team

Virginia Tech senior tight end James Mitchell and junior defensive end Amare Barno and Virginia junior linebacker Nick Jackson were all named to the ACC’s preseason all-conference football team, the league announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Mitchell, who is on the Mackey Award watch list as one of the nation’s top tight ends, has 47 career receptions for 796 yards in 36 games for the Hokies. He’s caught six touchdown passes, including a team-high four last season, and has rushed for five more scores.
A highly-regarded NFL prospect, Mitchell opted to return to Tech for his senior season. Since then, he’s worked to improve his route-running and added about 10 pounds of muscle, he said, without sacrificing speed.
“I'm running well. I'm as strong as I've ever been,” said Mitchell. “That was a huge part of me coming back, was continuing to get stronger. I play down there in the trenches. Continue to be able to block those guys on the line.”
The 6-6, 235-pound Barno originally played linebacker after transferring to Tech from Butler Community College in Kansas, but had a breakout year after moving to defensive end for the 2020 season. Barno led the ACC with 16 tackles for losses.
The 6-1, 235-pound Jackson finished second in the ACC with 105 tackles last season, the sixth most in the nation. He’ll be the focal point of a defense that lost inside linebacker Zane Zandier and outside backer Charles Snowden.
UVA is hoping Jackson can improve his ability to drop back in pass defense.
“As far as playing the run and his pass rush, I think he’s on par to be able to continue to develop to be a really good player in those two facets of the game,” co-defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga said in the spring. “Now, he’s got to get way better in his coverage, and he knows that and we’ve talked about it.”
Six-time defending league champion Clemson led the conference with eight selections, following a vote of 147 media members who cover the ACC. Six of those came on the defensive side of the ball, including defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the leading vote getter with 120.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was a runaway choice as the league’s preseason player of the year with 114 votes, well ahead of the second place finisher, Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who was named on 11 ballots.
2021 Preseason All-ACC Football Team
(Total votes in parenthesis)
QB Sam Howell, North Carolina (118)
RB Zonovan Knight, NC State (96)
RB Mataeo Durant, Duke (49)
WR Justyn Ross, Clemson (110)
WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (101)
WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest (80)
TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (77)
AP Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (56)
OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State (83)
OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (53)
OG Zion Johnson, Boston College (82)
OG Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina (56)
C Alec Lindstrom, Boston College (77)
DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (108)
DE Amare’ Barno, Virginia Tech (63)
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (120)
DT Tyler Davis, Clemson (53)
LB Payton Wilson, NC State (99)
LB James Skalski, Clemson (95)
LB Nick Jackson, Virginia (37)
CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (86)
CB Tony Grimes, North Carolina (55)
S Bubba Bolden, Miami (100)
S Nolan Turner, Clemson (85)
PK Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)
P Lou Hedley, Miami (84)
SP Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (60)
Preseason Player of the Year
1. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, 114
2. D’Eriq King, QB, Miami, 11
3. Bryan Bresee, DE, Clemson, 8
4. D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson, 6
5. Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College, 3
6. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College, 2
6. Jahmyr Gibbs, AP, Georgia Tech, 2
