Virginia Tech's run to the NCAA tournament fueled by defense

When Mike Young wants to implore his Virginia Tech basketball team to tighten up its defense, he raises a clenched fist. The simple gesture carries an obvious, and perhaps bit cliché, message.
Play connected. Five fingers as one fist.
This season, that fist packed a punch.
“They’re a group that really moves well laterally, stays in front of the ball, stays in their stance,” said Florida coach Mike White on Wednesday. “They fight you for every inch of the floor.”
The 10th-seeded Hokies are allowing 65.5 points per game, improving from 82nd to 54th nationally this season in defensive efficiency. Tech opens play Friday against seven-seed Florida, a game that will be played at Butler’s historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.
What’s elevated this year’s defense is the connected way it plays, that tight fist, but it helps that Young has the right pieces for his system. Senior point guard Wabissa Bede is one of the ACC’s best on-ball defenders, sophomore guard Nahiem Alleyne is a skillful help defender and junior forward Keve Aluma is the perfect back-line defender – adept at executing traps and help and an imposing rim protector.
“If you don’t have a guy back there that protects the rim then you are going to have a tough time,” said junior forward Justyn Mutts. “I’m not going to say we lack size but the fact that we are not the tallest team in the conference or the Tournament, I feel like having a guy back there who can really hold his own is really valuable for us.”
Add in the versatility and toughness of Mutts and sophomore guard Tyrece Radford, and the grittiness of sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor, a wiz at drawing charges, and you have all the parts needed for a defense that helped Tech improve from 16-16 last season to 15-6 in this COVID-abridged year.
And it starts up front with Bede.
“He can really pressure the ball, can dictate where you’re going with the ball at times,” said White. “He’s got really good strength and length.”
Last season, Young’s first in Blacksburg, Aluma – a transfer from Wofford – had to sit out, Alleyne, Cattoor and Radford were rookies and Bede was adjusting to a new coach. But right from his arrival at Tech, Young stressed defense.
“He wanted to be one of the top defensive teams in the ACC, if not one of the top in the country,” said Bede. “He always emphasizes defense. He takes a lot of pride in that area.”
That defense figures to be tested Friday, especially by Florida guard Tre Mann, who averages 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At 6-foot-5, Mann will be not just one of the most complete and dangerous point guards the Hokies have faced this season, but also, one of the biggest.
That matchup will make Bede’s mantra of “guard your yard,” referring to his personal, one-on-one assignment, as important as it figures to be challenging.
“I can’t think of anybody I’ve had in my career that I’d feel better about guarding such a dynamic scorer as Wabissa Bede,” said Young.
The Gators’ quartet of quality guards – Mann, Tyree Appleby, Noah Locke and Scottie Lewis – have helped them average 74 points per game going into Friday’s contest and will test Tech’s entire defense.
“I think our defense has been really good all season because we have so many selfless guys,” said Mutts, a transfer from Delaware. “We have so many guys who don’t care about any personal accolades or how they look. It’s about doing all you can to see your teammates succeed.”
