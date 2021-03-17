Virginia Tech's run to the NCAA tournament fueled by defense

Add in the versatility and toughness of Mutts and sophomore guard Tyrece Radford, and the grittiness of sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor, a wiz at drawing charges, and you have all the parts needed for a defense that helped Tech improve from 16-16 last season to 15-6 in this COVID-abridged year.

And it starts up front with Bede.

“He can really pressure the ball, can dictate where you’re going with the ball at times,” said White. “He’s got really good strength and length.”

Last season, Young’s first in Blacksburg, Aluma – a transfer from Wofford – had to sit out, Alleyne, Cattoor and Radford were rookies and Bede was adjusting to a new coach. But right from his arrival at Tech, Young stressed defense.

“He wanted to be one of the top defensive teams in the ACC, if not one of the top in the country,” said Bede. “He always emphasizes defense. He takes a lot of pride in that area.”

That defense figures to be tested Friday, especially by Florida guard Tre Mann, who averages 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At 6-foot-5, Mann will be not just one of the most complete and dangerous point guards the Hokies have faced this season, but also, one of the biggest.