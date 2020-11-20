Virginia Tech's slumping run game faces Pittsburgh's stout defense

Lecitus Smith understands that the punishment Pittsburgh inflicts is often felt the morning after.

“It’s a game you wake up and feel on Sunday morning,” said Smith, Virginia Tech’s starting left guard.

Saturday, Smith will face the bruising, physical Panthers for the third time in his career.

“I have played in a few of these games and I do know what to expect,” said Smith. “We know they’re big and physical up front and they have some guys as well. So they’re not going to just lay down and roll over. They’re going to try to bring it to us.”

The matchup should be a classic clash of strength on strength. Virginia Tech (4-4, 4-3 ACC) leads the conference in rushing offense, running for 262.8 yards per game, the eighth most in the country. The Panthers (4-4, 3-4) lead the league in defending the run, yielding a paltry 78.8 rushing yards per outing, the second best mark in the nation.

“I might say this offensive line is the second best o-line we've faced compared to Notre Dame,” said Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi. “They've got a lot of experience. They're physical and they're strong, and they know what they're doing.”

Narduzzi’s counterpart at Tech was similarly complimentary of Pittsburgh’s defense.