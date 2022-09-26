Virginia Tech's stout red-zone defense could be tested at North Carolina

BLACKSBURG – The lopsided final score doesn’t show it, but Virginia Tech’s defense did an admirable job of keeping the Hokies in Thursday night’s 33-10 loss to West Virginia, thanks in large part to being stingy in the red zone.

Three times Tech bowed up and kept the Mountaineers out of the end zone when they had driven inside the 20-yard line, including twice in the first half.

“It kept us in the game. It really did,” said first-year coach Brent Pry. “When you make people kick field goals, then you’re going to have a chance.”

In all, opponents have reached the red zone 11 times against Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) this season, and only scored touchdowns on four of those drives. Six times, the Hokies have held their foes to field goals. West Virginia also kneeled out the clock at Tech’s 15-yard line on Thursday night.

In the season opener, Old Dominion reached the red zone three times, scoring one touchdown – the game-winner late in the fourth quarter – and settling for field goals twice, in the Monarchs’ 20-17 win. The next week, Boston College got inside the 20 twice and scored one touchdown and one field goal – its only points of the night – in a 27-10 loss at Tech.

Wofford scored a fourth-quarter touchdown – its first of the season – on its only red-zone trip, losing 27-7.

Last season, with much of the same personnel, Tech gave up 26 red zone touchdowns to opponents, on 40 trips.

“When we get in the red zone, it’s all about buying in,” said safety Chamarri Connor. “It’s all about stepping up and leaving it all on the line.”

Another key to success in the red zone, the players said, is steady tackling. That’s something the Hokies struggled with for much of the WVU game. But in the red zone, they seemed to execute at a higher level.

“We just decided that we needed to play better,” said defensive back Nasir Peoples. “We got down to that point, it’s time to get right. We tried to do a better job of tackling. And when they got to the red zone, we did a better job of tackling.”

Tightening up inside the 20-yard line figures to be particularly vital this week when the Hokies travel to North Carolina. The Tar Heels, who lead the ACC in scoring at 46.5 points per game, have been remarkably effective cashing in inside the red zone, scoring touchdowns on 13 of their 14 drives that got that deep.

And UNC has done it both running and passing, throwing for five red zone scores and rushing for the other eight.

The Tar Heels are coming off their first loss of the season, a 45-32 defeat at home against Notre Dame. UNC scored passing touchdowns on all three of its red-zone trips against the Irish.

Quarterback Drake Maye hit wide receiver Josh Downs from 4 and then 3 yards out, and hooked up with running back Omarion Hampton from 4 yards away.