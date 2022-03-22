Virginia Tech's Tre Turner will participate in two pro days on Tuesday to support friend Malik Willis

LYNCHBURG - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis had about 15 minutes before his interviews at this year's NFL Combine.

So he went to Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner, who was also waiting for interviews, with a question - want to throw?

The two then played catch in the hallways of the Indianapolis Convention Center, building a bond that has grown throughout the pre-draft process - both are waiting to see which NFL team they'll end up on.

"I like his talent. He's humble. He's got everything you want in a quarterback," Turner said Tuesday. "We had a good connection at the Senior Bowl, then at the Combine we talked a lot."

That led to another offer from Willis, who invited Turner to be one of his receivers at Tuesday's pro day at Liberty.

Turner agreed, but with a caveat - Liberty's pro day was Tuesday morning, and Virginia Tech's was Tuesday afternoon.

"As soon as I run my last route, I'm jumping in a car and driving straight to Blacksburg," Turner said with a laugh.

He got a national spotlight at Liberty's event - NFL Network aired Willis's workout live - but will also participate in a handful of drills in Blacksburg, as well as supporting his teammates there.

Turner has mostly been out-of-state training for his pre-draft work, but said after spending a week in Blacksburg, he's come away impressed with new coach Brent Pry.

"The energy there is completely different," he said. "It's like, guys all around the locker room want to work and they're all attacking one goal.

"Just being there the two, three days I was, the vibes, everything was just different. You can tell Coach Pry is all about winning football games, and he's going to instill that in everybody's head.

"They had an open practice. Like, we didn't have any open practices in my career. One my freshman year, but after that, there wasn't anything for the fans. So I felt that was good for the team to get the fans' attention, and the fans loved it. They came out and sat for the whole practice. So it's just a good feel around there right now."

Turner said at Tech's pro day he'll do the vertical jump and the broad jump, then head back home for an unlisted event.

"I'll get a good nap," he said with a laugh. "It'll be a long day."