Virginia to play before record-setting crowd at James Madison

Against Virginia, Byington’s Dukes will need to be better offensively, especially when it comes to sharing and moving the basketball, than they’ve shown so far this season. Though JMU ranks second in the CAA, averaging 15.4 assists per game, Byington said that’s an area he needs his team to improve, especially against Virginia’s pack-line defense.

“We haven’t been as good as we’re going to be on offense,” said Byington. “We have not moved the ball or shared the ball or played the pace I want to play at. We’re still trying to find our identity on offense.”

Byington coached against Bennett and the pack-line during his season as an assistant under James Johnson with the Hokies. Byington said the openings and opportunities against Virginia that appear to be visible when studying video are harder to find during the flow of an actual game.

He said that while a number of teams in college basketball try to run similar defensive concepts to Bennett and Virginia, there’s only one real deal.