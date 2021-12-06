Virginia to play before record-setting crowd at James Madison

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Mark Byington’s James Madison basketball team couldn’t draw big crowds in his first year leading the Dukes, even after the program opened its new 8,500-seat, on-campus arena.
Pandemic restrictions capped attendance at 250 all around the commonwealth, and that was almost exclusively family and friends of the two teams playing on any given night.
The full vision of Atlantic Union Bank Center’s home-court advantage figures to, finally, be on display Tuesday night, when JMU hosts Virginia in a game that is sold out.
“It’s going to be loud,” said Byington, whose team is 14-4 at home since opening the arena. “Our arena’s loud when there’s 4 or 5,000 in there. So when it’s sold out, it’s definitely going to be loud.”
That’s what Virginia coach Tony Bennett said he’s preparing his players for following Friday night’s last-second win over Pittsburgh.
“We know we’ll go in at James Madison, they’re a very good team. A hostile environment,” said Bennett. “We’ll have to be ready.”
Tuesday night’s sell-out will be the largest crowd to ever see a college basketball game in Harrisonburg, eclipsing the 7,800 on record as attending JMU games against UNLV, Auburn and Richmond in the early 1990s. And while Byington understands that Virginia – the 2019 NCAA champions and the reigning ACC regular-season champs – are a huge part of the draw, he also knows it’s an opportunity to win over fans for the home team.
“We’re trying to build a program here. With that, you need the energy and excitement of the fans. You need them to be part of the process when you’re building it up,” he said. “A lot of it’s due to UVA coming here. We realize that. But we’re trying to take advantage of having the attention, having the fans. It’s not something that happens overnight. But having a crowd and having an opponent like this and hopefully having memories like this is something we can build on.”
Virginia is 11-0 all-time against JMU, including a 3-0 mark in Harrisonburg. The teams last met in 2019, a game the Cavaliers won 65-34.
Byington, a former assistant at both UVA and Virginia Tech, is in his second season at JMU. The Salem native took over the Dukes (7-2) after a successful seven-year run at Georgia Southern, where he went 131-97.
JMU went 13-6, including 8-2 in the CAA, last season, but Byington’s ability to generate fan enthusiasm was curbed by the pandemic. This year, with the Dukes headed for the Sun Belt conference next season, the CAA has banned its teams from the league’s postseason tournaments.
JMU won’t be allowed to play in the CAA tournament, robbing it of one avenue to qualify for the NCAAs. That all makes each regular-season game more precious to Byington and his players, especially games against an ACC foe like UVA (6-3).
Against Virginia, Byington’s Dukes will need to be better offensively, especially when it comes to sharing and moving the basketball, than they’ve shown so far this season. Though JMU ranks second in the CAA, averaging 15.4 assists per game, Byington said that’s an area he needs his team to improve, especially against Virginia’s pack-line defense.
“We haven’t been as good as we’re going to be on offense,” said Byington. “We have not moved the ball or shared the ball or played the pace I want to play at. We’re still trying to find our identity on offense.”
Byington coached against Bennett and the pack-line during his season as an assistant under James Johnson with the Hokies. Byington said the openings and opportunities against Virginia that appear to be visible when studying video are harder to find during the flow of an actual game.
He said that while a number of teams in college basketball try to run similar defensive concepts to Bennett and Virginia, there’s only one real deal.
“There’s imitations of the pack-line and then there’s the real pack-line,” he said. “I think a lot of people try to imitate what they’ve done there, and it’s not the same as when you go against it. The challenge is getting open shots. And you have to understand there might be times you’re going to go on scoring droughts.”
Of course, while the excitement to host UVA is undeniable, it’s not like the Beatles are coming to town. Virginia has already lost three games this season, a home defeat in the opener against Navy, a blowout road loss at Houston and one-point home loss to Iowa last week in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
It’s the first time Virginia has lost three games in November since 2010, Bennett’s second season in Charlottesville.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber