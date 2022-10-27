Virginia turning to Brennan Armstrong's running to spark offense heading into Miami game

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The last play Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele broke down on video before his weekly session with the media this week was Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s 11-yard touchdown run against Louisville.

“He’s got the feet to make you pay,” said Steele, in his first season with the Hurricanes, who play at UVa on Saturday.

Steele said, across the ACC teams are running their quarterbacks more and more, especially in the red zone. At Virginia, with the passing game still misfiring and the traditional running game inconsistent, that’s become increasingly the case.

The Cavaliers (3-4, 1-3 ACC) have scored six touchdowns in their last three games – with Armstrong running for half of those scores.

For the season, Armstrong has run for 286 yards on 81 carries, with four touchdowns, but that total deducts the yardage he’s lost on sacks. Against the Yellow Jackets, he ran 13 times for a season-high 91 yards, and wasn’t sacked once in the game.

Last year, he ran for 251 yards and nine scores on 98 attempts, including sacks.

In Thursday night’s 16-9 road win over Georgia Tech, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound left-hander ran a season-high 13 times. Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings estimated about half of those were designed running plays, with the other half coming on scrambles when passing plays broke down.

Armstrong’s 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter was clearly a designed run. His 43-yard run in the fourth quarter was a scramble, Kitchings said.

“In the passing game, he’s going through his progressions. If it’s not there, just go man. Just go,” said Kitchings. “Don’t sit there and hold the ball in the pocket. If it’s not there, just play ball.”

Kitchings and first-year head coach Tony Elliott, the former offensive coordinator at Clemson, have installed a pro-style offense that asks Armstrong and his receivers to throw based more on timing and design – read-based, calculated progressions as opposed to scanning the field until someone breaks open.

They also aim to be more balanced with the run and pass.

Armstrong is averaging 35.1 passes a game this season, down over 10 throws from his 45.5 mark during his record-setting 2021 season.

Still, he’s thrown more passes than any other ACC quarterback (246) going into Saturday’s game against the Hurricanes (3-4, 1-2).

Armstrong has the lowest completion percentage among any starter in the league at 55.3, and has thrown the most interceptions of that group (9). He’s been hurt both by shoddy protection from an all-new UVa offensive line and a surprisingly high number of drops by the team’s highly-touted wide receivers.

But, Kitchings said, some of that statistical dip is on Armstrong.

“There were some throws he missed Thursday night,” said Kitchings. “We had Billy [Kemp IV] open twice across the middle of the field. You could see his hips were one way and he’s trying to throw across his body. So, that’s going to lead to some inaccuracy.”

Virginia hasn’t been any better running the ball. Its 133.4 rushing yards per game ranks 11th in the 14-team ACC. Its 4-yards-per-carry mark is the seventh worst in the league and nine rushing touchdowns are the fifth fewest.

Miami gives up just 3.4 yards per rush, the second best mark in the conference.

Kitchings said the struggles there have been the product of both poor blocking up front by UVa’s inexperienced offensive line and the failure of the running backs to make tacklers miss.

“It’s hot and cold, honestly. And there’s a lot of factors in that,” said Ktichings. “We have to get it cleaned up. Obviously as you get into late October and November, you have to be able to run the football effectively. Not saying we have to go run for 200 yards, but we have to be able to convert third-down situations.”

Elliott revealed that Virginia had a package for backup quarterback Jay Woolfolk to run against Georgia Tech, but Woolfolk ended up missing the game with knee soreness. It would have featured Woolfolk lining up at receiver or possibly in the backfield.

“Woolfolk wasn't quarterback run stuff. It was other things,” said Elliott, who noted the team may also use Woolfolk as a punt returner with Kemp ailing. “He's very dynamic with the football in his hands.”

For now, the best answer UVa has found has been letting Armstrong make plays with his legs.

“It’s another threat, just another thing the defense has to account for,” said Jones. “Brennan’s a talented runner. A lot of people sometimes don’t give him enough credit for that. He can make anybody miss or run through somebody.”