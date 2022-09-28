Virginia Union defensive line reaping big production from expansive depth

In his arrival as a first-year defensive line coach at Virginia Union, one of the messages Solomon Brown has preached to the Panthers’ unit up front is that the group is a brotherhood.

“And we’re only going to go as far as our brothers go,” Brown said Wednesday.

As it has turned out, they can go quite far.

VUU has cultivated noteworthy depth on its D-line, which has become one of the key ingredients of the program’s big start to head coach Alvin Parker’s fourth season with the Panthers.

The depth has helped VUU apply a high level of pressure, wreaking havoc in opponent backfields at times. The Panthers have racked up sacks at a rate of 4.25 per game, which is tied for fourth in the country. Their 17 total sacks is tied for second nationally.

A pair of those came in VUU’s 31-28 win at Fayetteville State on Saturday. That result pushed the 20th-ranked Panthers to 4-0 for the first time since 2007. They host Saint Augustine’s this Saturday, at 1 p.m.

“We can play a lot of different guys up there, that have a lot of different things that they bring to the table,” Parker said, of VUU’s defensive line. “And, with that, it makes you better. So we feel good about that group."

Brown could sense the D-line’s potential back in August, during preseason camp. He said he could see that the players within the unit wanted to be great.

Hired this year from East Central University in Ada, Okla., Brown leads the Panthers line with coach Anthony Smith. Brown’s primary focus is the defensive tackles, and Smith’s is the defensive ends.

“They want to be coached,” Brown said, of the Panthers’ defensive linemen. “They’re always asking me questions. And that’s one thing that let me know that they wanted to be great.”

The hunger throughout the D-line corps has made for a group that is three deep at every position at the top of VUU’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme. The pieces rotate in and out, with no egos, Brown said.

And the different contributors offer varying skill sets, which plays to the Panthers’ favor.

“Everybody just pushes each other here, and gets better,” Isaac Anderson said. “... Everybody might not have all the tools, but they got that one tool that they use to the best of their ability.”

Anderson arrived to VUU this year after leaving Chowan, where he was CIAA defensive rookie of the year last year. He had nine sacks.

The 6-3, 270 pounder from Jacksonville, N.C., wasn’t sure about coming back to college after he departed Chowan ahead of the spring semester earlier this year. Instead, he was working full time in the produce section at a Publix in Wake Forest, N.C.

But then he received a call from a former high school all-star team teammate, VUU fullback Steven McKinney, about an opportunity with the Panthers. Anderson was unsure initially, before taking the chance.

“Something just hit me and was like, ‘Yeah man, this is probably your last chance,’” Anderson said. “‘Just take this blessing and don’t discourage it.’”

Anderson now is tied for the VUU team lead with three sacks, with defensive end Devin Sanders.

Anderson had his third sack at Fayetteville State Saturday, and also had a sack apiece in the Panther’s eight-sack effort against Virginia University of Lynchburg to open the season and in their seven-sack effort against Livingstone on Sept. 17.

What VUU has done a good job of first and foremost, Parker said, is stopping the run — the team has limited opponents to 70 rush yards per game, which is 13th in the country. That has, in turn, forced teams to try to pass against the Panthers and thus created more opportunities to rush the passer.

And even at the rate at which VUU has collected sacks to this point, the group could have so many more. Brown estimates that, if not for a spate of missed calls, the Panthers could have 13 to 15 more sacks by now — “just mental mistakes,” he said.

Closing that gap of still untapped potential is VUU’s aim in the second half of its schedule. And more prolific results could follow.

“Great things,” Anderson said, of what could be ahead for the Panthers’ D-line. “A [championship] ring, baby. You know it starts up front with the trenches. So, as long as this trench mob stands put, we’re good.”