Virginia Union falls in NCAA Division II football playoffs

For most running backs, 119 yards would be a big game. But for Virginia Union’s Jada Byers, it represented a setback from his usual production, and a sign that a playoff win wasn’t going to be in the cards on Saturday afternoon against Wingate.

The NCAA Division II first-round game between the No. 4 Panthers and the No. 5 Wingate Bulldogs ended surprisingly one-sided, with the Bulldogs winning 32-7 and advancing to play against No. 1 seed Benedict next weekend.

Union coach Alvin Parker emphasized the positives and made a big announcement — that the program was selected to play in the Hall of Fame Classic to open next season in Canton, Ohio.

“That’s big-time,” Parker said.

He added that the team’s success this season, and hosting a playoff game, means increased exposure to potential recruits.

“Shoot, I don’t have to spend a bunch of money to go recruit this year,” he said. “Everybody wants to be a part of this.”

The Bulldogs came out strong in the first half, shutting the Panthers out entering the locker room. With 5:55 left in the first quarter, Myles Dillon scored a touchdown off an 8-yard pass from Shaw Crocker, the first of 20 Wingate points in the first half.

The Panthers defense held in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs scored twice on interception returns for touchdowns, a 35-yarder by Jordan Thomas and a 38-yarder from Jaquan Edwards.

“The biggest thing I would like for people to know and see from this performance is that our team plays hard, and our defense, even though the scoreboard doesn’t look like it, we were able to hold our water,” said senior linebacker Damontay Rhem.

“They came up with a good game plan. They kept those guys playing for all four quarters. It was a privilege to be able to play against them.”

Wingate’s defense struck again in the third quarter with a safety, and it was 29-0 Wingate.

Grant Jahkari sparked the Panthers offense with a 48-yard pass to Jiles Jones for a touchdown, but it was not Union’s usual game, thanks in large part to the Bulldogs targeting Byers from the start.

“That’s a great defense,” Byers said. “I’ve never seen linebackers that could flow like their linebackers flowed.”

Union now sets its sights on the 2023 season.