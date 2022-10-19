Virginia Union kicker Myers was overtime hero in Panthers' meaningful win at Bowie State

The comment proved prescient, perhaps more than Alvin Parker could’ve ever known.

In a press conference coming off Virginia Union’s 69-0 win over Saint Augustine's early this month, Parker was asked about a 46-yard field goal true freshman kicker Brady Myers attempted in the game. It was a try that was on the mark but, as Parker described, was blocked by Mother Nature — zapped by wind.

And Parker made it clear that his faith in Myers was unwavering.

“Ice water runs through his veins,” Parker, in his fourth season as VUU’s coach, said then.

Myers, this past Saturday, backed up his coach’s words in a moment that was about as clutch as they come.

The Panthers, who at 6-0 were off to their best start in 15 years, were deadlocked with host Bowie State in overtime. BSU is the three-time defending CIAA champion, and hadn’t lost at its Bulldog Stadium since 2017.

In the extra frame, after a defensive stop, VUU placed its fortunes on Myers’ right foot. Parker and Co. summoned the freshman for a 42-yard field goal try, what would be a game winner.

And Myers sent it straight through the uprights, dead center, igniting a raucous VUU celebration for a 27-24 Panthers victory.

Myers’ kick pushed the Panthers to 7-0 overall for the first time since 1990, and 5-0 in CIAA play — in a comfortable driver's seat for a Northern Division title and a spot in the league championship game, with three games to go in the regular season.

The moment was indicative of the belief VUU’s staff has in Myers, and the effect that belief has had on Myers’ performance.

“It’s everything, because kicking is more mental than anything,” Myers said Tuesday, of the importance of the Panthers’ confidence in him. “And as long as you go into a kick believing that you’re going to make it, then you have a good chance.

“And knowing my team has my back and my coaches have my back, it just puts me even more over the top.”

Myers’ journey to VUU began some 740 miles away, in his hometown of Orlando. He was a lifelong soccer player but his father, Greg, suggested that he also give kicking a try as he entered his freshman year at Orlando’s Boone High.

The discipline was a good fit for Myers, who progressed from junior varsity to varsity at Boone by his sophomore year. He went on to collect a dozen college offers, mostly from Division II and Division III programs. But he saw some schools drop off after he tore an ACL in Week 3 of his senior season, last fall.

He played through the injury, delaying surgery until last December. And he reached out to VUU specialist coach Anthony Prevost.

“The staff [at VUU], they looked at my injury and didn’t affect their decision on me,” Myers said. “And I think that’s what helped me the most.”

After Myers arrived in July he beat out graduate transfer Andrew Kibler and junior Josue Gomez in fall camp to earn his starting job, as the Panthers’ placekicker for extra points and field goals.

Including this past Saturday, he’s made 41 of his 42 point-after attempts and four of six field goal attempts. He connected on a season-long 44-yard field goal at Fayetteville State in September, which matched his career long in high school.

“It’s all in the preparation,” said Virginia Union specialists coach Anthony Prevost, who kicked at Hampton from 2013-17 and later for the Richmond Roughriders and West Virginia Roughriders arena teams. “He knows how good he is, he knows his capabilities and he trusts in his training.”

Still, Myers admitted that he was nervous when the biggest opportunity of his career to this point opened on Saturday. He had never kicked a game-winning field goal before.

The chance Saturday came at the climax of what was a back-and-forth afternoon — BSU jumped out to a 9-3 first-half lead, VUU took a 17-9 advantage in the third quarter, then BSU tied the game twice in the fourth quarter, the final time at 24-all with 2:25 to play in regulation.

The Bulldogs got the ball first in overtime, but quarterback Larry Williams was stopped on fourth down at the VUU 2 yard line. With the ball back, VUU failed to get a first down, and brought out Myers.

BSU iced Myers with a timeout, but he still got a first kick attempt off before the stoppage in play. That kick was good, too, so Myers knew he simply had to repeat the motion.

When the second kick went through and the game was won, Myers sprinted in celebration before he was mobbed by teammates.

“It was definitely crazy,” Myers said.

Saturday was the Panthers’ first win over the Bulldogs since 2016. They moved up one spot in this week’s AFCA Division II coaches poll, to No. 10. And they remain the lone CIAA team still unbeaten ahead of a noon game Saturday at Lincoln (2-4, 1-3 CIAA).

They can thank their freshman kicker for his part, a player the Panthers have always been confident in.

“I did not hesitate to put him out there,” Parker said. “I knew he can get the job done.

“And he did it.”