Virginia Union misses out on at-large bid to NCAA tournament

Virginia Union will not see its season continue in the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament.

The Panthers, after claiming a CIAA Northern Division title and making a run to the CIAA tournament title game, were hoping for an at-large bid to the 64-team D-II tournament field. But, ultimately, the school wasn’t selected for what would’ve been a 30th NCAA tournament appearance in school history when the bracket was revealed on Sunday night.

VUU finishes its season 23-7 overall — the program’s most wins since the 2006-07 season. The Panthers went 13-3 in regular-season CIAA play, the program’s best winning percentage in league competition since it went 14-2 in 2016-17 (the Panthers were 13-4 in 2018-19). VUU last made the NCAA tournament in 2018 (CIAA teams did not compete in 2020-21 due to the pandemic).

The Panthers carried one of the top defenses in the country. They held teams to an average of just 39% shooting from the field, which ranks fifth nationally. The program has also limited teams to 62.7 points per game, which is seventh in the country.

VUU forwards Robert Osborne and Jordan Peebles were all-CIAA selections this season. Osborne averaged a team-best 13.3 points, with 6.2 rebounds per game. Peebles averaged 10 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Forward Raemaad Wright led the Panthers with 7.1 rebounds per game, and averaged 1.4 blocks.

VUU was the No. 2 seed in the CIAA tournament last month at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

The Panthers advanced to the final but fell 65-63 to top seed Fayetteville State on Feb. 26. Fayetteville State thus took the CIAA’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Broncos on Sunday received a No. 8 seed in the tournament’s Atlantic Region and will face top seed, and region host, Indiana (Pa.) on Saturday.