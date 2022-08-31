Virginia Union, Virginia State have high hopes as new football season begins

Virginia Union’s football team enters the season with high expectations, something Coach Alvin Parker is leaning into.

The Panthers, who open their season Thursday night, were picked to finish third in the CIAA and were fourth in the HBCU Gameday poll of Division II schools.

“It's positive. It drums up good support for the program. It gives you some steam, but for us it's always been how you finish at the end,” Parker said. “And we're looking to be somewhere higher than that come postseason.”

Last season the Panthers were 6-4 overall and 5-2 in CIAA play, just missing the conference title game with a second-place finish.

The team had two players named preseason All-CIAA - Jada Byers and Armonii Burden.

Byers, a sophomore running back from Hammonton, N.J., was named CIAA Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. Byers led all CIAA rookies last year with 910 rushing yards, and his 12 rushing touchdowns led the conference.

Burden, a sophomore defensive end from Williamsburg, left his mark last season with 30 tackles and 6 sacks. Parker describes the two as being great at getting the job done.

“Turn on film, or go to a game, you don’t have to ask who those two are, cause they make plays,” he said.

With preseason workouts underway, the Panthers are returning 70 lettermen and a full roster of about 106 players, including 36 incoming freshmen, transfers, and walk-ons.

The Panthers schedule this season will have them facing off against numerous high-level teams. In Week 2, they will face the Valdosta State Blazers, the No. 2 ranked team in Division II football.

“We embrace those challenges, we don't run away,” Parker said. “The only way to get better is to play the best.”

Down I-95, Virginia State will welcome new coach Henry Frazier lll, who has brought in 20 new recruits this season.

Linebacker Zion Johnson was named preseason All-CIAA. Last season he had 24 solo tackles, 46 assisted, and a sack. With a combined total of 70 tackles, Johnson ranked 10th in the conference.

Frazier said he wants to have a “player-driven culture."

“This is going to be a player-led team,” the coach said. “I’m not going to let them run it into the ground, but I’ll let the leaders emerge and see where they want to lead us.”