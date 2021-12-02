'Acute sickle cell crisis' killed VUU freshman football player, according to Chief Medical Examiner

Virginia Union University freshman football player Quandarius Wilburn died during a preseason team workout after suffering an acute sickle cell crisis, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Wilburn was 18 when he collapsed Aug. 8 at Hovey Stadium, the school's on-campus football facility. Wilburn, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end, was a 2021 graduate of Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga., and resided in Wadley, Ga.
After he collapsed, Wilburn was rushed by ambulance to VCU Medical Center, where he died, according to VUU. Since Wilburn’s death, The Times-Dispatch has regularly checked with the Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office requesting information about the cause and manner of death.
No information was available until Thursday, according to LaKeshia Johnson, the Central District Administrator for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
She emailed: “The manner of death is natural and the cause of death is acute sickle cell crisis in the setting of sickle cell trait [hemoglobin S gene heterozygosity], physical exertion, and elevated environmental temperature.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in this way addresses a sickle cell crisis: “When sickle cells travel through small blood vessels, they can get stuck and clog the blood flow … A stroke can happen if sickle cells get stuck in a blood vessel and clog blood flow to the brain.”
Sandra Nelson, Wilburn’s grandmother, a few days after the death told The Times-Dispatch it was her understanding that a cardiac event killed him, though she acknowledged that the autopsy had not been completed.
Nelson and Wilburn’s uncle, Damien Wilburn, said Wilburn appeared to be in very good physical condition when he reported to VUU on July 12 to start academic work before football sessions commenced. From the time Wilburn began playing youth football, he experienced no significant physical issues and always had annual exams, according to his uncle.
Wilburn’s family retained legal representation to lead an investigation of the circumstances and cause of his death, Victor C. Hawk of the Hawk Law Group, which has offices in Georgia and South Carolina.
Contacted Thursday, Hawk chose not to comment on the findings of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but said he may on behalf of the Wilburn family at a later date.
