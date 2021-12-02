'Acute sickle cell crisis' killed VUU freshman football player, according to Chief Medical Examiner

Virginia Union University freshman football player Quandarius Wilburn died during a preseason team workout after suffering an acute sickle cell crisis, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Wilburn was 18 when he collapsed Aug. 8 at Hovey Stadium, the school's on-campus football facility. Wilburn, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end, was a 2021 graduate of Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga., and resided in Wadley, Ga.

After he collapsed, Wilburn was rushed by ambulance to VCU Medical Center, where he died, according to VUU. Since Wilburn’s death, The Times-Dispatch has regularly checked with the Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office requesting information about the cause and manner of death.

No information was available until Thursday, according to LaKeshia Johnson, the Central District Administrator for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

She emailed: “The manner of death is natural and the cause of death is acute sickle cell crisis in the setting of sickle cell trait [hemoglobin S gene heterozygosity], physical exertion, and elevated environmental temperature.”