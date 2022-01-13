'Everybody eats:' The sharing is glaring for 10-3 VUU, which visits VSU Saturday

This is what Butler learned as a steady point guard for coach Dave Robbins at VUU. During Butler’s senior year of 1996, this was a pretty standard development on VUU game days: Butler scored only 4 points but had 8 assists as five Panthers scored in double-figures during a 95-71 win over St. Augustine’s. The victory improved VUU’s early-February record to 18-0 in a season that ended 28-3.

The Panthers were so balanced that 6-9 senior Ben Wallace, who went on to become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, was not among the double-figure scorers in that game against St. Augustine’s.

Butler says he tells his Panthers, “when I played, we would get five, six guys in double-figures every night, and we just shared the basketball.”

Osborne has been blowing up the blueprint, in a positive way. During VUU’s 74-56 win at Claflin Wednesday night, he scored 28 points, the most by a Panther this season, without attempting a 3-pointer. Osborne has totaled 50 points in VUU’s last two games.

“Everybody on the team can score the ball. Whoever’s hot that night, coach might try to emphasize, or get them the ball more," said Wright. “But it’s more so anybody can go out there and drop 10 to 15 on any given night.”