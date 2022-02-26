Fayetteville State works through Virginia Union defense to capture CIAA title

Virginia Union wanted to aggressively trap, cause turnovers, and hit the glass. The Panthers were three for three in those categories, but didn't produce enough offense to finish the job in the CIAA championship game Saturday.

Top-seeded Fayetteville State edged the second-seeded Panthers 65-62 at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena in a game that was determined by a Broncos’ spurt that began with about seven minutes left.

Fayetteville State (21-8) took a 56-48 lead with 2:47 remaining. Union (23-7), led by 25 points and 16 rebounds from 6-foot-5 junior Robert Osborne (Hermitage High), was not done.

"He's a load inside," VUU coach Jay Butler said of Osborne, a powerful southpaw who kept Union in contention.

The Panthers closed the gap behind the 230-pound Osborne and the trapping pressure that caused 21 FSU turnovers. VUU failed to catch the Broncos, who hit free throws to seal the victory and capture the CIAA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament.

"The thing that makes our team special is that we have a lot of guys who can do a lot of different things," said FSU coach Luke D'Alessio. "That makes us different than some other teams."

Virginia Union outrebounded Fayetteville State 40-32, and collected 26 offensive rebounds. But the Panthers shot 33.3% and Fayetteville State made 52.4%.

The Panthers hope to be included in the 64-team NCAA field as an at-large entry. The bracket, with 23 automatic qualifiers and 41 at-large selections made by the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Committee, will be announced on March 6.

Virginia Union, which last won the CIAA championship in 2018, and Fayetteville State split during the regular season, each winning on its home court.

Friday's semifinal

Defense and rebounding were the pillars that lifted the Panthers through the season, and they supported VUU in its semifinal win Friday night.

VUU held third-seeded Winston-Salem State to 38.3% shooting and outrebounded the Rams 45-26 on the way to a 71-59 victory at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

Osborne and 6-0 Tyriek Railey each scored 16 for VUU. The Panthers outscored W-SSU 21-5 during an eight-minute stretch that bridged the first and second halves.