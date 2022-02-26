Virginia Union beats W-SSU to reach Saturday's CIAA men's championship game

Defense and rebounding are the pillars that lifted the Virginia Union men’s basketball team through the season, and they supported the Panthers’ CIAA tournament semifinal win Friday night.

Second-seeded VUU held third-seeded Winston-Salem State to 38.3% shooting and outrebounded the Rams 45-26 on the way to a 71-59 victory at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. The Panthers (23-6) meet top-seeded Fayetteville State (20-8) Saturday at 4 p.m. (ESPNU) for the league championship.

Robert Osborne, a 6-foot-5 junior from Hermitage High, and 6-0 Tyriek Railey each scored 16 for VUU in the semifinal. The Panthers outscored W-SSU 21-5 during an eight-minute stretch that bridged the first and second halves.

Virginia Union and Fayetteville State split during the regular season, each winning on its home court.