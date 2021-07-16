Virginia Union football, after long pause, gearing up for refreshing start at refreshed facility

A second-wave effect of the pandemic may be seen again in four years, Parker noted, when programs throughout the country have few seniors because this year’s group of freshmen was relatively small.

The partnership between football coaches and financial aid officers is particularly important in Division II. Football works with a limit of 36 scholarships often shared by a large group of players also attending school on other kinds of financial aid. Forming any football roster is the annual equivalent of completing a complicated puzzle. In Division II, it’s a three-dimensional puzzle.

The layoff has increased the appetite for competition and appreciation of the sport for the Panthers, in Parker’s estimation.

“They’ve seen it can be taken away from them in any second,” he said.

The VUU staff will use the first few days of preseason camp to gauge the strength-and-conditioning level of the players, and then proceed cautiously. Parker said the initial plan is to generally approach preseason practices in a way that’s comparable to past seasons.

That is subject to change, as is everything. The last year taught all football coaches the need to embrace flexibility.