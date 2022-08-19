VUU declines chance to address 2021 death of football player Quandarius Wilburn

Virginia Union University declined an opportunity to publicly offer its interpretation of what circumstances resulted in the death of former Panthers football player Quandarius Wilburn.

Wilburn was 18 and a 6-foot-2, 230-pound incoming freshman on Aug. 8, 2021, when he collapsed and died after participating in a team conditioning drill on campus. About five months later, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined, "The manner of death is natural and the cause of death is acute sickle cell crisis in the setting of sickle cell trait [hemoglobin S gene heterozygosity], physical exertion, and elevated environmental temperature."

On July 13, legal representation for the Wilburn family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against VUU in Richmond Circuit Court, requesting a judgment of $10 million. The lawsuit contends that VUU knew or should have known that Wilburn carried the sickle cell trait and therefore needed a modified workout routine.

A report from the National Athletic Trainers' Association notes that research shows "sickle cells can 'logjam' blood vessels ... Sickling can begin in two to three minutes of any all-out exertion - and can reach grave levels soon thereafter if the athlete continues to struggle."

Grant Neely, VUU vice president for university relations, in an email responding to Times-Dispatch inquiries about the lawsuit, this week wrote that the school is “not able to comment on pending litigation ... Virginia Union has provided support to family members and students working through this loss over the past year. Our prayers remain with the family and friends of Quandarius Wilburn and the VUU community affected by his passing.”

In addition to VUU, listed as defendants in the suit are Alvin Parker, the Panthers' coach; Felicia Johnson, then the school's athletic director; Sean Ahonen, then the head athletic trainer for the football team; and Monterio Hand, then conditioning coach for the football team.

According to Victor C. Hawk, a legal representative of the Wilburn family, the discovery phase of the case will begin in October and last until about the end of the year.

The lawsuit claims that Wilburn, from Wadley, Ga., “was placed in a conditioning drill that was extremely intense and egregiously inappropriate, given his known medical condition. Wilburn was undergoing 80 yard sprints with little rest in between each sprint. When Wilburn had trouble, he was pushed to the point of exhaustion and, inexcusably, beyond."

Richmond’s high temperature on Aug. 8, 2021, was 86 degrees.

The sickle cell trait blood disorder involves inherited genes, and about one in 13 Black babies in the U.S. is born with sickle cell trait, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For athletes with sickle cell trait, gradual buildup of physical activity is recommended by the medical community.

After Wilburn collapsed, he was rushed by ambulance to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to VUU. The lawsuit contends that VUU failed to administer appropriate medical assistance in a timely manner, and also failed to call for appropriate emergency assistance in a timely manner.