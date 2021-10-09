VUU defense stands tall, shuts out Lincoln for third straight time

From there, it was all Panthers as they scored 16 points in the first quarter. Then, VUU’s offense stalled, punting on two possessions and Khalid Morris throwing an interception just before halftime.

“Started fast and then in the middle we kind of slowed it down. We can’t really do that,” Parker said. “I thought we had some good plays here and there, but overall I thought there were some things we could do a little bit better.”

Morris left the game in the third quarter after taking a hard shot after a pass. He finished 12 of 28 for 143 yards passing and a touchdown.

Graduate quarterback E’Mond Caldwell replaced Morris and quickly made an impact. Caldwell used his feet early in the drive and barrelled through a defender, picking up 12 yards. Later in the drive, he found junior wide receiver Charles Hall for a 33-yard touchdown.

Caldwell had only appeared in 13 career games before Saturday with two career touchdowns.

“He’s been here with me since I arrived,” Parker said. “He’s been practicing with us, waiting for his opportunity. He got his opportunity today and he made something happen with it.”

Caldwell finished 4 of 11 for 89 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added two carries for 17 yards.