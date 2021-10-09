VUU defense stands tall, shuts out Lincoln for third straight time

In the past two meetings with Lincoln, Virginia Union’s defense didn’t allow a point. On Saturday afternoon, the Panthers’ defense pitched its third straight shutout against the Lions.
VUU’s defense logged nine sacks en route to a 32-0 win over the Lions at Willie Lanier Field in the Panthers’ homecoming game.
Though the Panthers had a string of shutout performances against the Lions, it wasn’t an emphasis at practice for coach Alvin Parker.
“We just wanted them to play,” Parker said. “As long as we doing what we’re supposed to be doing, the results will come.”
Parker’s message resonated with his defense as it limited Lincoln’s offense to just 56 passing yards, forced a fumble and had an interception.
VUU jumped out to a quick start thanks to its special teams. After holding Lincoln inside its 30-yard line, the Lions punt unit came on and the snap sailed over Achille Laudet’s head. He kicked it through the end zone for a safety.
The next time Laudet attempted a punt, it was another high snap and his kick was blocked by VUU’s Trevon Harrington and recovered inside the 10-yard line. The Panthers took advantage, scoring on a 1-yard rush from Jada Byers.
Byers finished with a team-high 47 rushing yards on 18 carries and the score.
From there, it was all Panthers as they scored 16 points in the first quarter. Then, VUU’s offense stalled, punting on two possessions and Khalid Morris throwing an interception just before halftime.
“Started fast and then in the middle we kind of slowed it down. We can’t really do that,” Parker said. “I thought we had some good plays here and there, but overall I thought there were some things we could do a little bit better.”
Morris left the game in the third quarter after taking a hard shot after a pass. He finished 12 of 28 for 143 yards passing and a touchdown.
Graduate quarterback E’Mond Caldwell replaced Morris and quickly made an impact. Caldwell used his feet early in the drive and barrelled through a defender, picking up 12 yards. Later in the drive, he found junior wide receiver Charles Hall for a 33-yard touchdown.
Caldwell had only appeared in 13 career games before Saturday with two career touchdowns.
“He’s been here with me since I arrived,” Parker said. “He’s been practicing with us, waiting for his opportunity. He got his opportunity today and he made something happen with it.”
Caldwell finished 4 of 11 for 89 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added two carries for 17 yards.
On Caldwell’s second touchdown, he connected with Hall again and the receiver outjumped the corner in the end zone for a 34-yard score in the fourth quarter, just one play after VUU defense logged an interception.
Hall was targeted throughout the game but couldn’t haul in several passes. When it mattered in the end zone, the Trenton, New Jersey, native came down with the ball both times.
“Getting him the ball is one thing, when you get it is another,” Parker said. “Everybody saw when the ball gets even close to him, he can make something happen.”
Hall finished the game with a team-high five receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Lincoln’s Andrew Banks, who replaced Trae Greene at quarterback in the second half, finished 5 of 14 for 38 passing yards. Banks left the game after starting 2 of 7 for 18 yards and being sacked five times. Elijah Snell led the Lions’ rushing attack with 56 yards on 12 carries.