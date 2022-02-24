VUU slips by Bowie State to reach CIAA semifinals

Virginia Union’s defense helped the Panthers out of a CIAA tournament hole Wednesday night in Baltimore.

Second-seeded VUU trailed No. 10 Bowie State by 13 with 8:30 left, but held the Bulldogs to seven points in the rest of the quarterfinal to win 53-52 at Royal Farms Arena.

Union (22-6) got 16 points and 7 rebounds from forward Robert Osborne (Hermitage High), the only Panther who scored in double-figures. VUU shot 32.5%, missed four free throws in the final 16 seconds, and converted 23 of 37 from the FT line.

Guard Darius Hines-Sledd hit a free throw with 40 seconds remaining to give VUU the 53-52 lead. Jordan Peebles had 12 rebounds and two steals.

The Panthers move on to the Friday 8 p.m. CIAA semifinal and face No. 3 Winston-Salem or No. 11 St. Augustine. Those teams play Thursday night.