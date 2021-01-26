Virginia Union's Joe Taylor one of five new appointees to College Football Playoff selection committee

The College Football Playoff announced Tuesday that Joe Taylor, a former coach at Virginia Union and the Panthers’ current vice president for intercollegiate athletics, is one of five new appointees to the CFP selection committee.
Taylor joins Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart, N.C. State athletics director Boo Corrigan, Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte and former All-American Nebraska lineman Will Shields as new additions to the committee.
Each of the appointees will serve three-year terms, that are set to begin in the spring.
"Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee's hallmark through our seven seasons," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a news release. "Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless."
Taylor coached at Virginia Union from 1984-91, going 60-19-3 with a conference title. He was named the Panthers’ athletic director in 2013, before transitioning to his current position in 2019.
Taylor also coached football at Howard (1983), Hampton (1992-2007), Florida A&M (2008-12), as part of a coaching career that spanned 41 years total, and 30 as a head coach. He won black college football national titles at Hampton in 1994, 1997, 2004, 2005 and 2006.
His overall career record is 233-96-4 — the 233 victories are third in HBCU history. The Washington, D.C., native was a 2019 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame and 2020 inductee into the Black College Football Hall of Fame. He’s also a former president of the American Football Coaches Association.
Taylor and the four other new members of the CFP selection committee replace Oklahoma director of athletics Joe Castiglione; former Air Force, Arkansas, Clemson and Rice coach Ken Hatfield; former USC and NFL defensive back Ronie Lott, Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury and Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin. Those members’ terms have expired.
The CFP selection committee ranks its top 25 teams in the country and selects the top four teams, that play in the national semifinals and final for the national championship.
