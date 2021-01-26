Virginia Union's Joe Taylor one of five new appointees to College Football Playoff selection committee

The College Football Playoff announced Tuesday that Joe Taylor, a former coach at Virginia Union and the Panthers’ current vice president for intercollegiate athletics, is one of five new appointees to the CFP selection committee.

Taylor joins Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart, N.C. State athletics director Boo Corrigan, Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte and former All-American Nebraska lineman Will Shields as new additions to the committee.

Each of the appointees will serve three-year terms, that are set to begin in the spring.

"Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee's hallmark through our seven seasons," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a news release. "Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless."

Taylor coached at Virginia Union from 1984-91, going 60-19-3 with a conference title. He was named the Panthers’ athletic director in 2013, before transitioning to his current position in 2019.