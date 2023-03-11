GREENSBORO, N.C. – In five years playing basketball at Virginia, Kihei Clark has put together a remarkable list of personal and team accomplishments.

He’s the ACC’s all-time winningest player, has been a part of three conference regular-season championship or co-championship seasons, and started on the 2019 national title team.

But he’s never won an ACC tournament crown. That could change Saturday night when the second-seeded Cavaliers play 4-seed Duke in the championship game.

“It would mean a lot. Something I haven't been able to accomplish,” Clark said after Friday’s convincing 76-56 drubbing of third-seeded Clemson. “Just going to treat it like a regular game and go out and play Virginia basketball tomorrow.”

This is the fourth time in the last nine years that Virginia will play in the conference final. It last won in 2018, the season before Clark joined the program. Since then, the ACC tournament hasn’t been a particularly good week for the Cavaliers.

Last year in Brooklyn, it edged Louisville 51-50 before getting roughed up 63-43 by North Carolina. In 2021, also in Greensboro, it stunned Syracuse at the buzzer on a game-winning 3-pointer by Reece Beekman, then had to drop out of the tournament after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic before UVa played a game.

And in 2019, Clark’s freshman year, Virginia topped North Carolina State before falling to Florida State in the semifinals.

In all, Clark was just 3-2 in ACC tournament games and had never reached the championship game, until now.

Clark said he hasn’t been fixated on changing that, but is “obviously excited to play in the championship. Just want to go out and play the basketball we know we can play.”

Fifth-year center Francisco Caffaro has been with Virginia as long as Clark, though he redshirted in 2018-19.

“It would mean a lot,” Caffaro said. “Since I’ve been here, the team has done a little bit of everything. National championship. Regular season championships. But we haven’t gotten an ACC tournament yet. This is only our third opportunity, because the second year got canceled and the third year we got COVID. We missed that one as well. Now, we have a chance.”

The Cavaliers, who played in the NIT last season, are headed back to the NCAA tournament next weekend, regardless of Saturday night’s outcome. This is their most wins and most conference wins since the 2019 national championship season, when they finished 35-3 and 16-2 in the league.

Most projections have them as a No. 4 seed, possibly opening play in Greensboro next weekend.

But that doesn’t lessen the significance of Saturday night against Duke.

Walk-on guard Chase Coleman got to Virginia the year after Clark and Caffaro. He said winning titles is the program’s goal every season.

“I feel like that’s something we’ve talked about since the beginning of time, when I got here,” Coleman said. “Just trying to hang banners. That’s our culture.”

To add that banner to Virginia’s collection in the John Paul Jones Arena rafters, the Cavaliers will have to go through the league’s hottest team. Duke has won eight straight after drubbing Miami in Friday’s first semifinal.

The last time the Blue Devils lost? The controversial 69-62 overtime defeat against UVa. After the game the ACC acknowledged an officiating error that cost Duke the chance to shoot a pair of free throws at the end of regulation, either one of which would have won it the game.

The conference concluded its statement on the matter by saying, “the conference considers this matter closed.”

Saturday night, it will be reopened, this time, with a championship on the line.

