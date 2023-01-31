Virginia veterans make big plays down the stretch in road win over Syracuse

Less than 0.10" of rain expected across metro Richmond on Tuesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Jayden Gardner has only been Kihei Clark’s teammate at Virginia for two of Clark’s five seasons. But Gardner knows what to expect from the Cavaliers’ veteran leader.
“It’s coming,” said Gardner after the No. 6 Cavaliers fought off Syracuse 67-62. “The big shot’s coming.”
Indeed, Clark sank a 3-pointer with 3:04 to play that helped UVa win its seventh straight game. He did it on the night he passed Duke’s Kyle Singler as the ACC’s all-time leader in minutes played.
But Monday night in Central New York, Clark wasn’t alone. Forward Ben Vander Plas, a graduate transfer from Ohio playing his first season for UVa, saved a ball and got it to Clark to set up that big, late 3.
Earlier, guard Armaan Franklin, in his second Virginia season after transferring from Indiana, had sank a pair of 3-pointers in a span of 1:38 to answer an Orange charge and put the Cavaliers back out front.
And Gardner himself, in Year 2 with then Cavaliers after beginning his college career at East Carolina, turned in what might have been the game’s most crucial play.
With a minute to go and Virginia holding a two-point lead, Gardner slid in front of Syracuse forward Jesse Edwards, drawing a charge that was also Edwards’s fifth foul.
“We count on him to do those things and he stepped up big time,” said Clark, who scored 12 points and had 10 assists for his third career double-double. “He’s not the biggest guy, but he can step in there and bang with the best of them.”
Gardner led UVA (17-3, 9-2 ACC) with 17 points and eight rebounds. He hit a jumper with 33 seconds to play and grabbed two defense rebounds in the final 11 seconds as Virginia put the finishing touches on its seventh consecutive win.
No, it wasn’t a dominant effort for 40 minutes. For much of the first half, Virginia’s defense looked sluggish, perhaps the result of a short Saturday-to-Monday turnaround.
The normally disruptive Cavaliers weren’t filling gaps or getting their hands in passing lanes for much of the first half.
Only a solid shooting start kept them in the game as neither UVa’s pack line nor Syracuse’s 2-3 zone could slow down the opposing offense.
“Syracuse really took it to us,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett, whose team clung to a 36-35 halftime lead. “They got the ball in the paint, at will, and scored over the top. I thought we looked a bit lifeless. We just weren’t flying around and scrapping the way you have to on the road or in any ACC game.”
Things tightened some in the second half, as Virginia became more effective double teaming Edwards on the low block, disrupting the flow of the Orange attack.
That helped the Cavaliers take things down to the wire, setting the stage for the big plays from Franklin, Vander Plas, Clark and Gardner.
“Fighting through adversity’s really big,” said Vander Plas. “You learn a lot through that, so to have a couple things not go prefect and to have to fight through it, it’s definitely helpful and it’s always good to get a win while you’re doing that too.”
The end result Monday night was a road ACC victory, one that was more the product of dirty work and determination than dominance.
And there’s value in that, too.
Photos from the UVa men's basketball season
Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Virgiina’s Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) on Wednesday night. Gardner had 12 points. Mutts had 10 points.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the Virginia baseball team take selfies with Steph Curry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Virginia and Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Tech’s Grant Basile (left) and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (right) fight for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia Tech’s Darius Maddox (left) tries to defends Virginia’s Reece Beekman during the second half in Charlottesville on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf photos, the daily progress
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia students cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (left) celebrates after a basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia students cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a three point shot against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) looks to pass the ball against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) makes a basket over Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia makes a basket over Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the Virginia dance team sing “The Good Ol’ Song” after an NCAA college basketball game win over Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Virgiina’s Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Tech’s Grant Basile (left) and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (right) fight for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (left) celebrates after a basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots a basket over Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a three point shot against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Kihei Clark, right, is defended by North Carolina's Seth Trimble, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Isaac McKneely (11) shoots a 3-pointer against North Carolina. He scored 11 in the Cavaliers' 65-58 victory. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s dance team performs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (right) is defended by Seth Trimble (left) of North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) watches the ball as North Carolina’s RJ Davis (4) brings it up the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) passes the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Isaac McKneely (11) shoots a three pointer against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a basket while North Carolina’s Rechon “Leaky” Black (1) tries to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas dunks the ball against North Carolina during the second half of Tuesday's game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to his players during the second half of Tuesday's game against North Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) tries for a layup against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Armaan Franklin, right, goes up for a shot against North Carolina during the second half of Tuesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots a free throw against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia and North Carolina tipoff at the start of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Donovan Johnson (14) and D’Marco Dunn (11) help Jalen Washington (13) up after a play against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Reece Beekman (2) defends the ball against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Jalen Washington (center) tries to shoo the ball against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis gestures to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots next to Albany's Jonathan Beagle (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
UVa’s Ryan Dunn drives through Albany’s Jonathan Beagle in Charlottesville. Dunn and the host Cavaliers ended their nonconference schedule with a victory.
Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress
Virginia’s Kihei Clark was met with resistance from Albany’s Malik Edmead in the second half. Clark scored 8 points and added 10 assists in the win.
Mike Kropf/THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) is boxed out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) is boxed out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of Wednesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to Kihei Clark during the second half of Wednesday’s game against Albany at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of Wednesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Kihei Clark (0) laughs on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) celebrates after a basket against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) wins the tip against Albany during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) looks to shoot against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Barber
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) thinks about a shot against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick (21) and Florida State’s Cam’ron Fletcher fight for the ballduring the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Barber