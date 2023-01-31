Virginia veterans make big plays down the stretch in road win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Jayden Gardner has only been Kihei Clark’s teammate at Virginia for two of Clark’s five seasons. But Gardner knows what to expect from the Cavaliers’ veteran leader.

“It’s coming,” said Gardner after the No. 6 Cavaliers fought off Syracuse 67-62. “The big shot’s coming.”

Indeed, Clark sank a 3-pointer with 3:04 to play that helped UVa win its seventh straight game. He did it on the night he passed Duke’s Kyle Singler as the ACC’s all-time leader in minutes played.

But Monday night in Central New York, Clark wasn’t alone. Forward Ben Vander Plas, a graduate transfer from Ohio playing his first season for UVa, saved a ball and got it to Clark to set up that big, late 3.

Earlier, guard Armaan Franklin, in his second Virginia season after transferring from Indiana, had sank a pair of 3-pointers in a span of 1:38 to answer an Orange charge and put the Cavaliers back out front.

And Gardner himself, in Year 2 with then Cavaliers after beginning his college career at East Carolina, turned in what might have been the game’s most crucial play.

With a minute to go and Virginia holding a two-point lead, Gardner slid in front of Syracuse forward Jesse Edwards, drawing a charge that was also Edwards’s fifth foul.

“We count on him to do those things and he stepped up big time,” said Clark, who scored 12 points and had 10 assists for his third career double-double. “He’s not the biggest guy, but he can step in there and bang with the best of them.”

Gardner led UVA (17-3, 9-2 ACC) with 17 points and eight rebounds. He hit a jumper with 33 seconds to play and grabbed two defense rebounds in the final 11 seconds as Virginia put the finishing touches on its seventh consecutive win.

No, it wasn’t a dominant effort for 40 minutes. For much of the first half, Virginia’s defense looked sluggish, perhaps the result of a short Saturday-to-Monday turnaround.

The normally disruptive Cavaliers weren’t filling gaps or getting their hands in passing lanes for much of the first half.

Only a solid shooting start kept them in the game as neither UVa’s pack line nor Syracuse’s 2-3 zone could slow down the opposing offense.

“Syracuse really took it to us,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett, whose team clung to a 36-35 halftime lead. “They got the ball in the paint, at will, and scored over the top. I thought we looked a bit lifeless. We just weren’t flying around and scrapping the way you have to on the road or in any ACC game.”

Things tightened some in the second half, as Virginia became more effective double teaming Edwards on the low block, disrupting the flow of the Orange attack.

That helped the Cavaliers take things down to the wire, setting the stage for the big plays from Franklin, Vander Plas, Clark and Gardner.

“Fighting through adversity’s really big,” said Vander Plas. “You learn a lot through that, so to have a couple things not go prefect and to have to fight through it, it’s definitely helpful and it’s always good to get a win while you’re doing that too.”

The end result Monday night was a road ACC victory, one that was more the product of dirty work and determination than dominance.

And there’s value in that, too.

