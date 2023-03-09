GREENSBORO, N.C. – A veteran Virginia team built to win in March did just that.

Seniors Jayden Gardner and Kihei Clark combined to hit nine of 10 free throws in the final two minutes of play as second-seeded UVa held off desperate North Carolina 68-59 to advance to the ACC tournament semifinals.

“In March, the experience shows," Clark said. "I think we did a great job of just closing out the game, knocking down free throws and getting stops on the other end.”

The Cavaliers’ defense held UNC to 36% from the floor, forced 11 turnovers and blocked 8 shots as they won a third straight game.

Gardner led Virginia with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Reece Beekman had 15 points, 5 assists and 5 steals, and senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 14.

Clark, the winningest player in ACC history, finished with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

"We have guys that have done it before.” Gardner said.

Virginia (24-6) had never won an ACC tournament game against North Carolina in the Greensboro Coliseum, falling to the Heels in the previous six meetings in that setting. But behind its trademark stifling defense, playing arguably at its highest level this season, the Cavaliers moved one win away from the league championship game.

They’ll face the winner of Thursday’s late quarterfinal between third-seeded Clemson and sixth-seeded N.C. State.

The loss likely leaves the Tar Heels (20-12) out of the NCAA tournament a year after they played in the national-championship game and five months after opening the season as the nation’s No. 1 preseason team.

UVa, relegated to the NIT a year ago, returned its top six scorers from that team, and added Ohio graduate transfer forward Ben Vander Plas.

But Thursday, it played without Vander Plas. A starter the past 14 games, he suffered a fractured right hand during Wednesday’s practice, an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the year, ending his college career.

UVa opted to start center Francisco Caffaro in Vander Plas’s spot. Junior Kadin Shedrick, who did not play in the last two games of the regular season, came off the bench when Caffaro picked up his first foul 3:20 into the game.

“We needed everyone," coach Tony Bennett said. "We really did. It’s staying ready.”

Those two held up well against a hobbled Carolina star Armando Bacot. Bacot, a former Trinity Episcopal standout, suffered an ankle injury in the Heels’ second round win over Boston College on Wednesday, and didn’t have his usual burst.

He finished with 4 points and 3 rebounds in 21 minutes.

R.J. Davis led Carolina with 24 points, going 4 for 8 from 3-point range.

Beekman, the ACC defensive player of the year, got the offense going in the first half. He scored on drives, in transition and on a 3-pointer, sparking a 14-2 run that put Virginia ahead 23-15 with four minutes left in the half.

A Leaky Black 3-pointer trimmed Virginia’s lead to 25-21 with 1:22 left before the break, and then Davis followed suit, sending UNC to the locker room down 25-24.

The Cavaliers opened the second half on a 10-3 run, scoring physical inside baskets and getting a put-back dunk from Caffaro. They led 35-27 with 16:30 to go.

The Tar Heels, desperate for another quality win to bolster their questionable NCAA tournament at-large resume, fought back, cutting Virginia’s advantage to 37-35 with 15:01 remaining.

But the Cavaliers responded, and led by 10 with 9:30 to play, before things got tight again.

UVa went cold late, at one point missing seven of eight shots. North Carolina made it a 2-point game, 57-55, with 2:02 to play.

On what started as an awful night at the free throw line, Clark and Gardner combined to put the game away down the stretch. Virginia hit 16 of 22 free throws (72.7%).

Thursday’s game was the third meeting this season between the two teams, with each winning at home. Bacot left the Heels’ loss at Charlottesville with an ankle injury 1:19 into the contest.

In the rematch, UVa did a strong job defending Bacot, holding him to just 11 points and 6 rebounds. But the Tar Heels jumped out to a 42-26 halftime lead, sinking nine 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes.

In the second half, Virginia held Carolina to 33.3% from the floor, including 1 for 6 beyond the arc, ending the game with momentum despite the loss.

It spun that momentum into back-to-back wins over Clemson and Louisville to end the regular season, clinching a share of the ACC’s regular-season championship.